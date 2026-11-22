By Nnamdi Ojiego

Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye was the Chief Whip of the Alliance for Democracy in the House of Representatives where he represented Ibadan Nort-West /South-West Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2007. He had also served as Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as a member of Oyo State Advisory Council. He is one of the appointees that opened the recent gale of resignations from the government of Oyo State. In this interview, he speaks on why he left Makinde, why he is teaming up with other progressives to support the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and why the progressives need to undertake a rescue mission in Oyo State. Excerpts:

Some time ago, you announced your resignation from Oyo State Advisory Council, thus opening the floodgates for the resignations of many others from Governor Seyi Makinde’s government. After the announcement, we didn’t hear much from you. What happened?

The Advisory Council is expected to advise the governor on the policy, politics, and administration. As of the time I resigned, I mentioned personal reasons, and it was to improve myself in certain areas. Apart from that, I had a feeling that the council had outlived its usefulness. Once you have a council that is not up and doing, or is doing the proper thing, and the governor is not recognising it, there was no need to sit in that council anymore. That is why, honorably, I resigned.

In the resignation letter, you said you had not joined any other party apart from the Alliance for Democracy (AD). And we know that the AD is no longer a registered political party. Can you give us an insight into your political direction going forward?

I was, at no point in time, a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), neither did I attend any local government or state meeting. All my activities within the party were from the purview of my office, first as the Special Adviser on Strategy and Politics to the governor of Oyo State and later as member of Advisory Council. There were times I represented the governor outside the state, specifically in Edo and Kogi States. But there was never a time they called a meeting of leaders of the PDP in the southwestern part that they invited me. There was even a time I sent out an invitation on behalf of the governor for a meeting of the South-West chapter to hold in Ibadan and I remember a commissioner from Osun State then, raised the issue that why was a non-member of the PDP inviting them to a PDP meeting? However, what happened in 2019 was that as members of the AD, we joined hands with Seyi Makinde to assist him, with the likes of Tunde Tijani, Pastor Akinade Akanmu, who later emerged the Chairman of TESCOM and he also joined me in the Advisory Council.

What is next, going forward, now that the AD is no more? What should the people of Oyo expect from you after leaving the government of Makinde?

Before I left the government of Makinde, my good friend and brother, I have been very close to a brother and friend too, in the person of Oloye Dotun Sanusi, Okanlomo Odua. And this was known to the government, and quite a few people, that we were pushing for him to the governorafter Seyi Makinde, because I believed he has all it takes to govern Oyo State. But the idea was not welcomed in some quarters. And apart from that, he is a very busy man. And it was surprising that an idea that has not even crystalised became toxic in some quarters even before it took off, as some people started ganging up against him. And as a member of the Advisory Council, we were given the responsibility of assisting the government to choose the would-be candidate of the governor’s party.

Governor Makinde wanted us, as the Advisory Council, to recommend. And we submitted quite a few names. And top of the list was the retired Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni. The council unanimously endorsed Owoseni. Segun Ogunwuyi,then-Chief of Staff to the governor, came second. And some ofus were pressurizing that Nureni Adeniran should be number three, but the Chairman, Bolaji Ayorinde, and some other people pushed for Bimbo Adekanmbi as number three. Weeks after, we were told that what we recommended was turned upside down. The chairman submitted a report, we as a committee had the responsibility to submit a report. I have read contradictory newspaper reports. But I’m saying authoritatively, as a member who participated in the meetings, that Owoseni was unanimously endorsed by those who were present and by those who joined virtually on Zoom.

So that contributed to my resignation from the Advisory Council. Because if we could come in, sit down for almost two days, do something, and at the end of the day, the final decision is that of the governor and our effort did not see the light of the day, that was why I abandoned it. Let me add that some governors are beginning to add things that are strange to the practice of democracy these days. Democracy, as we know, and as it is practiced worldwide, I don’t think it is normal for a sitting governor to announce publicly that he has a preferred candidate. Two governors, the governor of Nasarawa and that of Oyo State brought that up in our political lexicon in the current political situation. For us to get the best in politics, we should provide a level-playing ground for all aspirants to be tested. And at the end of the day, an aspirant who emerges the candidate is bound to have the followership and everybody within thestate will key in to such a thing. But what we have is the reverse.

You referred to Governor Makinde as your friend and brother. He is contesting to be president of Nigeria. Will you vote for him?

No.

And why would that be so?

Well, when he wanted to be governor, and he has acknowledged this severally, he came to me, we discussed, and I was convinced. And he said it at my 60th birthday lecture at UI. From the moment I said yes, there was no looking back. There was a time I had an interview with some journalists when it was rumoured that he wanted to be the President of Nigeria, I cautioned then that he knew what to do. And not only that, I believed it was a thing he should discuss or maybe discussed with people close to him, but I was never part of such a discussion. So, why would I key into an agenda that I am unaware of?

And the same thing happened to the man he is supporting as governorship candidate. I have never met him. I was not part of the government of the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The responsibility and understanding I had with Makinde was for him to be elected as governor of Oyo and for him to do well in office. And it ends there.

Your good friend and brother, Dotun Sanusi, has already declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and Senator Sharafadeen Alli’s election as governor of Oyo State in 2027. Were you consulted?

Yes. We are together. The first time Makinde contested election, we knocked Sanusi’s doors and he supported us without conditions. In 2023, when Makinde sought reelection, though Sanusi was initially reluctant, and he had a good basis to be reluctant because he gave all he had, as he normally does for elections, the only road leading to his resort, which the governor, on his own, promised to fix was left undone. The road is in bad shape as we speak. Though some people will claim that work had started, the pace it is being done is nothing to write home about. And then, Dotun Sanusi, on his own, has put in millions of naira through OYSTROMA to do that road. He partnered with OYSTROMA. And for the 2023 re-election of the governor, he connected over 20 communities to the national grid.

That is why the first official function of Makinde, after winning the 2023 election, was the commissioning of the transformers Sanusi donated to the communities during the campaign. So, I am together with Dotun Sanusi. We consult, we collaborate, and we have made a lot of things work politically. So, I am with him.

You are yet to formally declare for APC. What is happening?

Well, APC is an offshoot of the Alliance for Democracy. At a point in time, we had an internal crisis of two factions, the Akinfewa faction and the Baba Bisi Akande faction. Then I was close to Abdulkadri (then Chairman) because he ensured my re-election in 2003. So, I stayed with him. While working with Makinde, I was a member of AD, so, do I need to decamp from AD? Remember, I was never a card-carrying member of the PDP

So, we can say that you are progressing in progressivism. Is that so?

But my relationship with people is not based on political alliances. So, my tentacles and friends are all over APC. And the president is someone that is known to me. I have had the privilege of welcoming him in my house in 1998, after the D’Rovas AD primaries. He returned to my house before he went to his hotel. So, what I am saying is, I don’t need to make any public declaration about defection. I’ve remained a progressive since the start of the Fourth Republic.

Some people have said that the good works Makinde has done in Oyo could work against the APC in the January 16 and February 6 elections. Is that your reading as well?

I have made up my mind not to talk about the administration of Makinde concerning this coming election, but I make bold to say that each candidate, depending on his background and political party, will campaign, will speak to the people, and at the end of the day, the people’s opinion will determine who will win the election.

Dotun Sanusi is championing the campaign for President Tinubu in 2027 in Oyo. How sure is the president winning re-election and winning Oyo as he did in 2023?

In 2023, President Bola Tinubu won Oyo and that was the first time the progressives would win the presidential election in the state. In 2027, the president is looking good because Pa Adebanjo, my respected leader of Afenifere, while he was alive, supported Peter Obi in 2023, for reasons of equity. He believed that the South-East had been denied the opportunity to govern Nigeria based on what happened during the Civil War. It still pervades the political scheme of things. And then, a lot of things happened in the 2023 election based on mutual understanding.

For example, President, Bola Tinubu, in no small measure too, assisted Governor Makinde in winning his re-election. I remember one of the gubernatorial candidates claimed he was thrown under the bus. What I’m trying to say is, I see the Yoruba people this time coming around to support their own. I will be working for the success of President Bola Tinubu in the elections.

And I believe so many other people too. I listened attentively to an interview by a former governor of Lagos State, Raji Fasola, who was talking about flipping Lagos back. And I think with the Obafemi Quadri Hamzat going for election in Lagos, a lot of good things will happen. There was something that worked for Obi in the 2023 election.

The younger generation that doesn’t have the zeal anymore and the noise in the social media has waned. Because of the movement among the youths in 2023, most of our children across Yoruba land voted for Obi. But a lot of things have happened since then, but I believe they are now wiser. And that is why you don’t see that momentum again. It is no longer like a movement, which it was in 2023. So, I believe President Tinubu will have a resounding success at the polls in the South- West, and not only that the good infrastructural work he is undertaking will give him the votes across Nigeria.

So, we can say Tinubu’s re-election is almost a done deal?

I think he is looking good. And at the end of the day, he will succeed. Still, a lot must be done between now and the election time especially on the misconceptions regarding the removal of petrol subsidy and the promise of electricity. Nobody was talking about the caveat that was part of the statement on electricity. He said, “If I don’t provide electricity, don’t vote for me”. But there was a proviso there, that if there are good reasons. And I think with the performance in that industry now, and with the new man at the helms of affairs, and a lot of items that have been lying fallow at the Ports for 20 years, I believe I am in tandem with the Fashola’s views on that particular statement that the president made.

Do you see the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State as a two or three-horse race?

I know there are so many candidates in the race. I am projecting, as a political analyst, that there will be a coalition. And that coalition will turn it into a two-horse race. And whoever the coalition backs will most likely be the winner. From all available information, you can check out the role coalition played in 2019 and 2023. I am of the opinion and as an advocate of actualizing coalition, the coalition that worked in 2019, 2023, will still play a role in 2027, which ultimately will turn it into a two-horse race.

In 2023, a group was formed by you and some other stakeholders. It was called ‘Rescue Mission’. Are we likely going to see anything close this time?

At that time, somebody had to be rescued. And the mission succeeded in rescuing the person. But now, the aim is to rescue Oyo State and ensure that the state is on a path towards progress.

You said part of the reason you resigned from Makinde’s government was the way CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd) was treated. Now Owoseni has launched a group, Oyo Lagba Forum. Is that a political vehicle you are aware of?

Well, talking about the CP, he is a fine gentleman, and an epitome of a disciplined police officer. I know so many young officers who are in the force today because of the way he conducted himself while in the police. Having said that, in the Advisory Council, I never personally pushed his candidacy. I was neutral, but a lot of powerful members of the council, for good reasons, implored members to support and recommend Owoseni. Some members reminded us of the agreement between the two dominant faiths, and the advantage he has, which politically, I believe, should not be permanent, but coming from Ibadan.

So, the Oyo Lagba Forum, I am part of it. I am an integral part of it, and I believe in the ideals, ethos, and norms of Oyo Lagba. It is a noble group and the emphasis of mentoring, which is absent in this part of the country, mentoring our young ones and having a lot of seminars, discussions, which I have been an advocate of through my annual birthday lectures. So, I am an integral part of Oyo Lagba. Though, at the initial stages, Owoseni is the face of Oyo Lagba. We wanted it like that. And with the respect that people have for him across the country, Oyo Lagba has been populated, and you cannot imagine how successful the membership has been.

So, I’m part and parcel, and fully involved in Oyo Lagba. Oyo Lagba will equally be playing a prominent role. We are already playing a role underground and when the time comes, or necessary resolutions have been passed, in tandem with the existing constitution of the group, pronouncements will be made very soon.

Is it not getting late as the elections are coming so close?

Let me say this though I don’t have the authority to say it yet on behalf of Oyo Lagba, but I have an inkling that Oyo Lagba will be tending towards the noble and popular choice in Oyo State. I have a good feeling about that. I may not have their mandate yet, but the group, through some of the subsidiaries, are already putting up structures all over the places. So, time will tell.

You can draw from the inference what I’ve been saying. I leave that to the progressives to deduce. I mean logical deductions.

Makinde has been campaigning seriously against President Bola Tinubu in the presidential race. Is there any hope for reconciliation?

Let me say clearly that Governor Seyi Makinde has a constitutional right, an inherent right, as enshrined in the Constitution, to contest for that highest position in this country. And we should equally recall that Governor Makinde, under the G5, worked closely, though, at the detriment of his own party.

The president equally reciprocated by supporting his re-election. And I think I listened to Governor Makinde in his last interview Arise TV. He has laid a pass. And that pass should be interpreted correctly. He said he would be willing to discuss with Minister Nyesom Wike.