By Juliet Umeh

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has vowed not to abandon the state despite alleged threats to his life and attacks on his office and party members.



Akpata said attempts to intimidate him and other NDC members into withdrawing from political activities would not succeed, insisting that the party remained determined to participate in the political process in Edo State.



Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s, Akpata recounted how gunmen allegedly attacked his office in Benin City shortly after he and other party members had left for the airport to receive the party’s presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.



He said four armed men arrived in a Toyota Hilux van, forced their way into the premises and opened fire on the building, damaging offices facing the entrance.



According to him, some of his staff were still inside the building when the attack occurred but escaped because they were in the inner offices.



He said: “We were just fortunate that they were in the building, they were in the inner recesses or in the inner offices of the building. Otherwise, if they had been sitting in the offices that face the gate of the building, somebody would have been hit, somebody would have been killed. I have no doubt in my mind.”



Akpata also disclosed that one of the party’s youth leaders from Edo Central, was shot and seriously wounded at the airport while members were waiting to receive Obi. He said that the person was still receiving treatment in hospital.



The former NBA president alleged that the attacks were part of a deliberate attempt to frighten NDC members and prevent the party from campaigning in the state.



He further claimed that the party encountered difficulties securing a venue for its town hall meeting, alleging that two event centres withdrew after their operators received threats over their decision to host the gathering.



Despite the incidents, Akpata said he had no intention of leaving Edo State or abandoning his political activities.



He said the party’s response would be to encourage its members and supporters not to succumb to intimidation but to continue exercising their democratic rights.



“The NDC is not backing down. Our members are not backing down,” he declared.



Akpata added: “You push people to the wall, they will fight back,” warning that continued political intimidation could push the country towards a crisis that might become difficult to control.



He said the attacks had generated concern among his family members and friends, many of whom had advised him to leave Benin for his safety.



On the handling of the attacks, he expressed confidence in the police and Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, saying he would personally pursue the matter to ensure justice.