By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president and Deputy Chairperson, FIFA Men’s National Teams Competition Committee Amaju Pinnick says he will vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, citing what he described as improved sports administration and his desire to see Nigeria remain united.

In an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, Pinnick said the Tinubu administration had made the right appointments in sports and pointed to Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade’s leadership, as well as preparations for the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.

“This is the first time in a long time that we are getting sports administration right through appointments into leadership roles, Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olapade. The Tinubu administration is doing the right thing, and you can see it from the Commonwealth Games to the Olympic Games; they are getting it right.

Pinnick, who is the deputy chairperson of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competition Committee, said his support for Tinubu was based partly on the administration’s sports appointments and partly on the First Lady’s Itsekiri connection.

He predicted that the Itsekiri community would deliver at least 500,000 votes for the president’s re-election.

“I am 100% convinced that the Itsekiris will deliver at least 500,000 votes to Tinubu’s reelection. Some may be subjective, and some may be objective; the subjective ones are because Remi Tinubu is Itsekiri.

“The truth is that we are a very fragile nation, and I love Nigeria. I want Nigeria to be one.”