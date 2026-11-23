Dan ‘Da Bull’ Amokachi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı has revealed how his close friendship with former Nigerian international Daniel Amokachi began during the striker’s spell at Turkish club Besiktas, describing their relationship as one that made them “brothers”.

Ilıcalı, who was a football reporter covering Besiktas at the time, recalled how he became so close to the club’s players that the coach would sometimes approach him to find out their whereabouts.

While speaking on The Overlap Podcast, the Turkish businessman singled out Amokachi as one of the players he shared a particularly close relationship with, adding that the Nigerian trusted him more than other journalists.

“One memory from that time I will never forget is Daniel Amokachi. He had played for Everton, so we became brothers with him. Amokachi spoke only to me and nobody else. All the reporters were asking me to let Amokachi speak to them,” Ilıcalı said.

He also recalled how much the former Super Eagles striker trusted him, revealing that Amokachi would leave his Mercedes-Benz 500 SL with him whenever he travelled to Nigeria.

“He trusted me so much that he would leave his 500 SL when he went to Nigeria. I would drive it to work, and the whole company was shocked. Everyone would ask what it was, and I would say it was my friend’s car,” he added.

Ilıcalı also narrated how he once helped Amokachi reach Istanbul in time for a crucial Besiktas fixture against Fenerbahce, despite supporting the latter club.

According to him, Amokachi was missing in the days leading up to the derby, leaving the Besiktas coach repeatedly asking about the striker’s whereabouts.

On the morning of the match, Amokachi eventually contacted Ilıcalı and disclosed that he had missed his flight and was stranded in London.

The Hull City owner admitted that he initially hesitated to inform Besiktas officials because he knew the Nigerian forward could pose a serious threat to his boyhood club.

“I asked Daniel where he was, and he said he had missed the flight. I switched the phone off. If I had told the Besiktas directors, they would have brought him by private jet. But Besiktas were playing Fenerbahce, and I am a Fenerbahce fan,” he recalled.

However, after considering his position, Ilıcalı decided to inform a Besiktas director, who arranged a private jet to bring Amokachi to Istanbul.

The striker arrived at the airport about an hour before the match and was at the stadium roughly 30 to 40 minutes before kick-off.

Despite the late arrival, Amokachi made an immediate impact, scoring in the 20th minute of the game.

Amokachi joined Besiktas from Everton and made a significant impression during his time in Turkey, recording 25 goals and 23 assists in 112 appearances across all competitions.