By Benjamin Njoku

Peedi Picasso, CEO of Aristokrat Records, has opened up on why he refused to renew Burna Boy’s record deal, saying the singer demanded an 85-15 per cent revenue split in his favour.



Picasso, whose real name is Piriye Isokrari said their previous deal gave Burna Boy 60 per cent, while the label took 40 per cent.

He also revealed that the singer’s mother insisted he should only sign two-year contracts, a condition that influenced the label’s decision.



According to Picasso, the proposed increase did not make financial sense at the time because the label was not making significant money from record sales.

Picasso said live performances and endorsement deals were the major sources of revenue.

He argued that accepting an 80-20 or 85-15 split would have left the label with a smaller share of the income despite the money it was investing in the singer.

Picasso said the arrangement was difficult to justify for another two-year contract, particularly because the label was not entering a long-term deal.

However, he admitted that his position has changed, saying he would now accept the terms he previously rejected. “Today I will take the 85/15 per cent now, but back then, it didn’t make any sense,” he said. He also explained that Burna Boy received the larger share of performance earnings under their former agreement because he was the artiste taking the stage.