Why I rejected Tinubu’s ministerial offer — Tunde Bakare

The Leader of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has explained why he declined an offer by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a minister in his administration, saying he considered himself too old for the responsibilities of the office.

Bakare said he preferred to support the government from behind the scenes by offering advice and proposing solutions to national challenges.

The cleric disclosed this on Sunday while speaking at an event organised by Envoy Nation in Leicester, United Kingdom.

He said he had told Tinubu that although he was not interested in joining his cabinet, he remained willing to contribute to national development through constructive advice whenever necessary.

Bakare clarified that his decision to stay outside the government should not be interpreted as opposition to the Tinubu administration, insisting that he had never belonged to the opposition.

He described himself as a platform for constructive suggestions, saying he would speak out whenever he identified shortcomings in government policies or actions and offer possible solutions.

The former presidential candidate also reaffirmed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing suggestions that he could easily switch political allegiance.

He said, “I told Tinubu I’m too old to be a minister, but I will help in the background in any way I think will help my country. I have never been part of the opposition. I am a propositional platform, if I see something wrong, I will suggest a solution.

“I can’t change sides quickly by joining one party today and another tomorrow. I am a full member of APC, and I will vote when the time comes.”

Bakare’s remarks underscore his preference for contributing to governance through private counsel and constructive criticism rather than holding a formal position in the Tinubu administration.