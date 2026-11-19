Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has disclosed that he appealed to President Bola Tinubu to be reassigned to South Africa after he was initially posted to a European country.

He made the disclosure at a dinner and reception organised by the Nigerian High Commission and Consular Office in Pretoria following the presentation of his letters of credence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 13.

“I was sent here by our president, President Bola Ahmed, president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria — 250 million strong, a massive country, resilient people with rich history, very proud people, hard-working people that love life and love their country passionately, and I’ve been sent to represent those people and our government in a country which is equally resilient, hard-working, decent, civilised, with an equally rich history and heritage, as we have,” he said.

Explaining his choice of South Africa, the envoy said the two countries could work together to advance the interests of the continent.

“And that’s why I chose this country. I was initially posted to a European country, and I made an appeal to our president that I preferred to go to South Africa, which he graciously agreed to. So I find myself here,” he added.

Fani-Kayode was initially posted as Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany before he was reassigned to South Africa in May.

At the time, he said he had formally approached the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to express his reservations about the Germany posting.

The former minister said he was uncomfortable with the appointment for “a number of personal reasons” and because he had spent most of his life in Europe. He also said he preferred South Africa, a country he had never visited but had considerable interest in.

Ita Enang, who was initially posted to South Africa, was subsequently reassigned to Germany in Fani-Kayode’s place.

Speaking about his priorities in South Africa, Fani-Kayode said he had begun addressing issues affecting Nigerians in the country since his arrival. He also described those behind xenophobic attacks as a “tiny minority”, arguing that they did not represent the majority of South Africans, whom he described as decent and accommodating.