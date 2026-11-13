Why I lied about having cancer – Blessing CEO

By Wasiu Rokibat

Nigerian social media personality Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has sparked fresh reactions after admitting that she falsely claimed to have breast cancer which in turn led to financial assistance from members of the public.

The relationship influencer made the revelation during an interview with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Speaking during the interview, Blessing explained that although medical examinations discovered a lump in her breast, the result showed that it was not cancerous.

However, she admitted that she deliberately presented the condition as cancer to attract sympathy from fans.

In her words, “I do not have cancer. I had gone for a check-up and they found a lump in my breast, but it was not cancerous. I took advantage of that and told the public that the lump was cancerous. I played an emotional game.”

According to her, she initially suggested that she might sell some of her personal belongings, including her car and house, before members of the public encouraged her to share her bank details for financial assistance.

Blessing also disclosed that donations began coming in from different individuals but stopped after VeryDarkMan publicly questioned her cancer claims and demanded evidence of her diagnosis.

“People had empathy, I did not come out to beg for funds. I played an emotional game. I wanted funds but I didn’t come out directly to ask for funds. I started with pretending I wanted to sell my personal belongings, my house, my car; It was fans who reached out to me in my DM, asking me to put out my account number; that’s when I put out my account number.”

“The donation was rolling in, until VeryDarkMan came and say you people cannot be donating money for Blessing when there is no evidence. Immediately, VeryDarkMan made that video, the donation stopped. I am not proud of what I did.”

The confession has renewed public attention to the controversy, which began in March 2026 when the influencer announced that she had breast cancer and appealed for financial support.

She had previously acknowledged receiving about N13 million in donations but maintained that there had been confusion surrounding her medical condition.

The matter also attracted the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which arraigned her over alleged offences connected to the fundraising campaign. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Vanguard News