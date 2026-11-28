Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed that she once disowned her biological mother and claimed one of her father’s girlfriends as her mother because she felt her mother was too harsh on her.

The actress made the revelation during an appearance on the Back Room podcast, where she recalled how frequent physical punishment affected her relationship with her mother while growing up.

Omotola said she disliked her mother to the point of almost hating her, adding that she deliberately denied her attention and identified one of her father’s girlfriends as her mother instead.

“I disowned my mom because she beat me too much. I just didn’t like her, almost to the point of hatred. I denied her my attention and claimed one of my dad’s girlfriends as my mom,” she said.

She also recalled that her relationship with her mother deteriorated further after her father’s death when she expressed her desire to pursue an acting career.

According to her, her mother opposed the decision because she associated acting with prostitution, reflecting the negative perception of the entertainment industry at the time.

“After my dad died, my relationship with my mom worsened when I told her I wanted to go into acting. She said it was the same thing as prostitution because that was how they saw it back then, and there was no successful actress she could point to,” Omotola said.

She explained that her mother was also worried that any misconduct on her part would attract blame from her late father’s family.

The actress added that her mother continued to discipline her whenever she featured in a new movie and repeatedly warned her against pursuing the profession.

However, Omotola said she now understands her mother’s fears and actions better as an adult, even though she could not appreciate her concerns at the time.

She disclosed that some movie executives had to meet with her mother to persuade her to allow her to continue acting.