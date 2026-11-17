By Christopher Nwayalani

In a democracy, political representation should reflect the realities of the people. As a community expands in population, geography and economic importance, its electoral structures deserve periodic examination to ensure that the citizenry enjoys fair, equitable and meaningful representation.

Where existing arrangements appear inadequate to reflect changing circumstances, the responsible response should be a lawful, evidence-based review.

This is the central issue behind the growing call for equitable political representation for Okpanam Kingdom, a rapidly developing community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, the people of Okpanam took a strategic and significant step in articulating this aspiration when traditional rulers, community leaders, political stakeholders, professionals, youths, women and members of the diaspora gathered at the Ugo Ani Palace Hall for the Okpanam Political Summit 2026.

Organised with the theme, “Equitable Political Representation for a Growing Okpanam: The Imperative of INEC Electoral Delineation and the Creation of Additional Wards,” the summit provided a platform for constructive engagement over the relationship between the community’s meteoric growth and expansion as well as its current electoral arrangement.

The gathering was more than a discussion about political boundaries. It was a call for responsible community advocacy, democratic fairness and a development process driven by credible evidence rather than sentiment.

A growing urban community

Okpanam has witnessed remarkable transformation over the last two decades and a half. Its growth is reflected in expanding residential estates, emerging neighbourhoods, economic and commercial activities and increasing population.

Areas such as Obodogba, Ogbeozoma, Amachai and Ogbogwugwu, alongside several new estates and residential layouts, illustrate the wholesome evolving character of the community. What was once largely regarded as a traditional settlement on the outskirts of Asaba has increasingly become part of the expanding urban landscape of the Delta State capital territory.

The transformation did not only bring opportunities, but also created new demands on infrastructure, public services, planning and democratic representation.

The fundamental question is whether the existing electoral arrangement adequately reflects the community’s present realities. For the people of Okpanam, this question deserves serious consideration by the relevant government authorities and agencies.

Political representation is not merely about occupying elective positions. It determines how effectively communities participate in decision-making, articulate their needs and engage with government and government institutions.

The figures behind the call for review

A major consideration at the summit was the electoral composition of Ward 9 in Oshimili North LGA, which comprises Okpanam and Ugbolu. Available 2023 voter registration figures indicate that Ward 9 had a total of 29,832 registered voters. Of this number, Okpanam accounted for 23,721, representing approximately 79.51 per cent, while Ugbolu accounted for 6,111, representing 20.49 per cent.

With the total registered electorate of Oshimili North standing at 103,657, Ward 9 represents approximately 28.78 per cent of the local government’s registered voters.

The increase in polling units within Ward 9, from 11 in 2019 to 38 in 2023, also presents an important development that deserves examination. Although this increase must be understood in the context of INEC’s polling-unit expansion and decongestion exercise, it reinforces the need to examine the distribution of electoral facilities alongside population, geography and other relevant factors.

These figures do not, by themselves, automatically establish an entitlement to additional wards. Rather, they provide a basis for a serious and objective assessment of whether the existing arrangement remains appropriate.

The responsibility for such an assessment rests with the relevant electoral authorities, guided by the law and reliable technical information.

Why INEC must listen

One of the principal resolutions of the Okpanam Political Summit is to formally approach INEC for an objective review of the existing electoral structure involving Okpanam and Ugbolu.

The intention is to seek consideration for additional electoral wards for Okpanam, justified by extant laws and established criteria. This is a legitimate democratic request. It is neither a demand for political favour nor an attempt to diminish the interest of Ugbolu or any neighbouring sister-community.

Indeed, the summit deliberately emphasised the need to preserve the historical, cultural and social relationship between Okpanam and Ugbolu. The two sister-communities have enjoyed close fraternity that should not be undermined by political discussions about electoral representation.

The issue must, therefore, be approached with maturity, mutual respect and a clear understanding that the quest for fairness by one community does not require hostility towards another.

INEC’s statutory responsibility is to ensure that electoral arrangements are consistent with constitutional provisions, electoral laws and relevant administrative considerations.

Okpanam’s request is that its present realities be examined objectively within that framework.

Electoral mapping: Building a case on facts

Perhaps, one of the most significant outcomes of the summit was the decision to strengthen the ongoing Okpanam Electoral Mapping Project and develop it into a comprehensive technical document.

The initiative involves research collaboration between Dr Christopher Chiedu Nwayalani, Researcher, Electoral Representation, Community Development and Public Policy Analyst, and Surveyor Bright Iruoghene Idike, Geotechnical Engineer, GIS and Data Analyst.

The proposed document will cover the community’s settlements, residential estates, polling units, geographical expansion and electoral history. It is intended to provide a reliable foundation for the proposed engagement with INEC.

This approach is important because electoral delineation should not be reduced to emotional arguments or political pressure. It requires credible data, professional mapping, geographical analysis and proper documentation.

A well-prepared technical submission will enable the community to present its concerns more effectively and allow the relevant authorities to evaluate them on their merits.

The objective is not to predetermine the outcome of INEC’s review, but to ensure that Okpanam’s case is properly documented and receives the attention it deserves.

Funding the advocacy: A collective responsibility

The summit also recognised that research, technical documentation and sustained engagement with public institutions require resources.

Consequently, it resolved to establish the Okpanam Electoral Delineation and Advocacy Fund.

The fund is intended to support research, professional services, technical documentation, stakeholder consultations, public enlightenment and official engagements with INEC and other relevant authorities.

The Okpanam Community Development Union is expected to provide the institutional framework for its management, while a fundraising and financial management committee will be constituted to coordinate contributions and ensure accountability.

The initiative is open to voluntary contributions from individuals, families, organisations, corporate bodies, friends of Okpanam and sons and daughters of the kingdom in the diaspora.

However, the success of this initiative will depend not only on the willingness of people to contribute but also on the transparency with which the resources are managed. Proper records, an approved dedicated account or payment channel, and regular financial reports must remain central to the process.

Community confidence is essential to the sustainability of any collective project.

The diaspora: A vital development partner

Okpanam’s development cannot be an exclusive responsibility of the residents. Across Nigeria and different parts of the world are sons and daughters of the kingdom, whose professional experience, financial capacity, networks and exposure can contribute significantly to the community’s progress.

The summit, therefore, called for stronger diaspora participation through professional contributions, financial support, virtual engagement and sustained collaboration with stakeholders at home.

The participation of community members through digital platforms and other communication channels demonstrates that physical distance need not be a barrier to involvement in community affairs.

The diaspora should see the electoral delineation initiative as an opportunity to contribute knowledge, expertise and resources to a legitimate community aspiration.

Beyond wards: The long-term vision for Okpanam

The summit also acknowledged the long-standing aspiration for Okpanam to attain local government area status.

However, it wisely recognised that the creation of a new local government area is a separate constitutional process involving distinct legal, administrative and political requirements.

It is, therefore, important not to confuse this long-term aspiration with the immediate objective of securing equitable electoral representation.

For now, the priority is to build a credible case for an objective review of the existing electoral arrangement and the consideration of additional wards where justified by law.

Clear priorities and a step-by-step approach will make the community’s advocacy more focused and productive.

Keeping the struggle non-partisan

Another important resolution of the summit was the insistence that the campaign must remain non-partisan.

The quest for equitable representation is a struggle by the entire Okpanam community and does not belong to any political party, individual or political interest group. Traditional institutions, OCDU, political leaders, youths, women, professionals, civil society stakeholders and the diaspora must work together in advancing the cause.

This is particularly important in a politically diverse community. Differences in political affiliation should not prevent people from supporting a common community-based development objective.

The advocacy must also recognise and respect the interest of neighbouring sister-communities and be firmly rooted in peaceful engagement, dialogue and the rule of law.

From resolution to action

The communiqué issued at the end of the summit provides a roadmap for the next phase of the initiative.

OCDU is expected to provide institutional leadership and support. The Technical/Planning Committee will continue the electoral mapping and research work, while a delegation will be constituted to engage INEC and other relevant authorities. The Advocacy Fund is also expected to become operational, with regular progress and financial reports presented to the community.

These are important steps, but resolutions alone cannot achieve the desired result. Their success will depend on consistent implementation, responsible leadership, transparency and the willingness of all stakeholders to work together.

The Okpanam Political Summit 2026 has, therefore, opened a new chapter in the community’s democratic engagement. It has moved the conversation from general expressions of concern towards a structured process supported by research, institutional collaboration and collective responsibility.

Ultimately, the demand is simple: a growing community deserves an electoral structure that fairly reflects its realities, subject always to the law and the established criteria for electoral delineation.

Okpanam is not asking for preferential treatment. It is asking for an objective hearing, a transparent assessment and a fair opportunity to have its democratic representation reviewed.

As the community pushes forward, unity must remain its greatest strength, facts its strongest argument, and peaceful, lawful engagement its guiding principle.

The journey has convincingly and confidently begun. The task now is to stoically sustain it with unity, facts, commitment, collective responsibility and determination.

•Dr Nwayalani is the Secretary, Technical/Planning Committee, Okpanam Political Summit 2026/National Publicity Secretary, Okpanam Community Development Union.