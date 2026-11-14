Why 16 Nigerians died transiting through Addis Ababa

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to exercise caution when travelling through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following the death of 16 Nigerians in the city this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the advisory on Friday, revealing that Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa recorded 16 deaths involving Nigerians transiting through the Ethiopian capital. The deaths were reportedly linked to health complications associated with the city’s high altitude.

According to the ministry, Addis Ababa is located about 2,355 metres (7,726 feet) above sea level, where lower atmospheric pressure results in reduced oxygen levels.

The ministry noted that while most healthy individuals can adapt to such conditions, travellers with pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory illnesses may face increased health risks.

“This year, Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission in Addis Ababa has recorded 16 deaths involving Nigerians transiting through the city, reportedly linked to health complications associated with high altitude,” the statement said.

The government therefore urged Nigerians whose medical conditions could be worsened by high-altitude environments to seek medical advice before travelling through Addis Ababa.

“Travellers with underlying medical conditions are strongly advised to obtain appropriate medical guidance before undertaking such journeys,” the ministry stated

However, the Federal Government stressed that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa.

“Rather, it aims to ensure that persons who may be medically vulnerable to the physiological effects of high altitudes are adequately informed and encouraged to take necessary precautions,” the statement added.

The ministry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians abroad through timely travel advisories and other consular support measures.