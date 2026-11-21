Patrick Omorodion

The Bible told us that the Jebusites were descendants of Canaan, the son of Ham. An ancient Canaanite tribe who inhabited the hill country and fortified stronghold of Jebus, later known as Jerusalem.

They were among the peoples inhabiting the land God promised to Abraham’s descendants and Moses. They derive their name from a Hebrew root meaning “thresher,” “to trample down,” or “to tread on”.

Breaking this further down spiritually, “the name denotes a force that “stomps” or grinds down others, attempting to minimize, humiliate, or crush a person’s potential and authority”.

I have used the above to explain the situation we have in the administration of football in Nigeria since a certain group of human hyenas took control of the running of the game by ‘forcefully’ truncating the second term of one of Nigeria’s renowned sports administrators, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima in 2006.

Alhaji Galadima, now late, wanted a reform of the Nigeria Football Association’s (NFA ) laws that excluded the majority of football’s key stakeholders.

After successfully getting the Kano-born administrator out of their way, the football ‘Jebusites’ changed NFA into NFF (Nigeria Football Federation) and manipulated the statutes to give more voting powers to the State FA Chairmen.

One stakeholder who would not rest until a proper reform was carried out for an inclusive Congress that would allow other stakeholders an opportunity to help change the face of football in Nigeria is Chief Segun Odegbami.

He used his weekly Column syndicated in some Nigerian newspapers for the campaign. He made speeches at seminars and sports workshops to spread his message for the reform of the NFF to no avail.

Nigerians carried on as if all was well with our football. A handful of Nigerians, sports journalists and passionate fans, joined in the crusade but their ‘cries’ seemed not to make any impact as the football Jebusites who seemed to enjoy the support of the government carried on.

Still Odegbami would not be deterred. His campaign intensified and went wide when he established a radio station, Eagle7 FM based in his little rustic town of Mosimi in Ogun State of Nigeria.

He talked about the rot in football and assembled analysts regularly to talk about why a reform is desirable before it causes Nigeria’s football to go into the ICU- Intensive Care Unit.

Odegbami is not a prophet of doom like Jeremiah and Ezekiel in the Bible who predicted gloom for Israel if the leaders didn’t do the right things, but his fears for football eventually came to pass.

Nigeria’s football prospects declined and all her teams, from ‘top to bottom’, apologies late President Muhammad Buhari, began to crash, surprisingly against minnows of yesterday.

Despite this, the Jebusites were climbing on both CAF and FIFA profile ladders and smiling.

At this stage, Odegbami’s campaign began to make sense to Nigerian fans who depended on the success of our football teams to console themselves in the midst of the unending economic crunch that had put them under physical and emotional stress.

And at last the government thought it was high time it looked into the simmering crisis in football and how it could be stemmed.

When the Jebusites saw the stand of the government, they talked to themselves and step aside. Although some people still believe that they were forced to throw in the towel.

Their mass resignation led to the decision by CAF and FIFA to step in and today a 5-man Normalisation Committee has been appointed to start the process of repositioning football with a reform that would allow a level playing field for all stakeholders.

With the Committee in place, it has become clear to the Jebusites that the end to their vice-grip on football has come to an end and that the era of deciding who could be elected into the NFF Board and become the president has gone.

Not quite a week after FIFA announced the Normalisation Committee, armed men invaded the Abeokuta home of the champion for the reform process in football, Chief Odegbami and nearly snuffed life out of him.

I don’t want to believe that those who are not happy that they lost their juicy positions in the NFF because of Odegbami’s consistent campaigns are behind this dastardly act.

An African adage which says, ‘the witch cried last night and the child died today’ that has kept me thinking since the news of the attack on Odegbami broke.

Odegbami has been a very easy going man, living for his former teammates, creating opportunities for them whenever he has a sports or football project to carry out for the good of the country.

They were involved in the Shell Cup for secondary schools he coordinated with the support of Shell Petroleum and Development Company as sponsor and the Nigeria School Sports Federation, NSSF as the organising body.

He still involves them to run his Segun Odegbami International College & Sports Academy (SOCA). They are among analysts he features frequently on the Eagle7 FM radio to dissect the problems of sports and proffer solutions that could make Nigerian athletes excel.

Would anyone say that the man, who uses his money and connections to assist his colleagues and help make things work for the progress of our athletes, hates Nigeria?

That is why I ask today, who wants Odegbami dead? The police must get to the root of the assassination attempt on him, fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.

A man like Odegbami who has had sleepless nights thinking of how the Super Eagles could be great again with a proper running of the NFF should not be the target of wicked people and must be protected by the country.

Chief Odegbami, here is wishing you a quick recovery from that deadly machete cut which could have snuffed life out of you.