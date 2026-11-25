Felix Morka and Peter Obi.

By Bayo Wahab

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has questioned the legal basis for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)’s “rig and die” slogan, asking when Nigerian law prescribed the death penalty for electoral offences.

Morka said anyone accused of rigging an election should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law, rather than subjected to punishment determined by political parties or their supporters.

The APC spokesman spoke on News Central on Wednesday while reacting to allegations of violence by NDC supporters against members of the ruling party.

His comments followed remarks by the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who had defended the slogan during an interview with Channels Television after the party’s town hall meeting in Taraba State on Tuesday.

Obi had dismissed concerns over the message, insisting that the supporters were opposed to election rigging, not political campaigns.

“They said we said ‘rig and die.’ We didn’t say ‘campaign and die.’ What we, people said is that they don’t want rigging this time. They didn’t say they don’t want campaign this time. If anything, they want campaign this time,” Obi said.

However, reacting to the explanation, Morka said the slogan was inflammatory and questioned the implication of allowing individuals to determine who had rigged an election and should therefore die.

“Now, what does that mean? What message are you sending when you appoint yourself as custodians of elections, and therefore anyone you consider to have rigged an election — because that’s a subjective standard — should die,” he said.

Morka said he had watched a video in which Obi defended the statement, adding that the NDC candidate had acknowledged that the message was “rig and die” rather than “campaign and die”.

The APC spokesman then challenged Obi and the NDC to explain the legal justification for such a position.

“So, if somebody rigs an election, since when did Nigerian law prescribe the death penalty for rigging an election?” he asked.

Morka maintained that anyone suspected of electoral malpractice should be apprehended and made to face the consequences provided by law.

“I think as a lawyer and as a citizen, that anyone who rigs an election should be apprehended and be made to face the law as provided by the law, not as provided by Peter Obi or the NDC stalwarts who make this very incendiary comment,” he said.

Beyond the slogan, Morka also accused the NDC of making unsubstantiated allegations of violence against the APC without formally reporting the incidents to the police or seeking investigations by independent authorities.

“So when the NDC comes out and they make allegations, if you look at all the allegations they make, there’s not one that they have managed or even attempted to furnish any kind of substantiation,” he said.

He argued that the opposition party relied on social media to make accusations and expected the ruling party to respond without first seeking official investigations.

“They will never go to the police to make a proper complaint. So, they just make up stories and they come to you and they drop it on social media, and then we are supposed to respond because we’re the ruling party,” Morka said.

The APC spokesman also accused NDC supporters of displaying machetes at political gatherings, citing videos allegedly showing people carrying the weapons during campaign activities in Lagos and Delta states.

He said the NDC had not denied the videos circulating online, adding that such displays raised questions about the party’s own conduct amid its allegations of political violence.