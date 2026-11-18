By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Manchester United with a career spanning six teams and nearly 700 matches as a manager. The Argentine will be tasked with improving the club’s fortunes after its difficult start to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

United appointed Pochettino on Friday to replace Michael Carrick. He is expected to join the club after completing his duties as United States men’s national team coach.

Here are key records and achievements from Pochettino’s managerial career:

1. Three trophies with Paris Saint-Germain

Pochettino won all three of his major trophies during his time at PSG: the 2020 Trophée des Champions, the 2020-21 Coupe de France and the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title.

He joined the French club in January 2021 and worked with high-profile players including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

2. Took Tottenham to the Champions League final

Pochettino led Tottenham to their first UEFA Champions League final in 2019. Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

He also guided the north London side to three consecutive top-three Premier League finishes between 2015 and 2018. Tottenham finished second in 2016/17 with 86 points.

3. Southampton’s best Premier League finish at the time

Before joining Tottenham, Pochettino took Southampton to eighth place in the 2013/14 Premier League season, matching the club’s best finish in the competition at the time.

He was appointed by the Saints in January 2013 after starting his senior managerial career at Espanyol in Spain.

4. Managed 685 matches across six teams

Figures published by Transfermarkt show Pochettino has managed 685 matches, winning 337, drawing 146 and losing 202. His overall win rate stands at 49.2 per cent.

His six teams have been Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the United States men’s national team.

5. Led the US to the 2026 World Cup round of 16

Pochettino took charge of the United States in September 2024, replacing Gregg Berhalter after the team’s group-stage exit from the Copa América.

Under his leadership, the US reached the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, recording the country’s most wins at a single edition of the tournament. The Americans also reached the 2025 Gold Cup final.

Pochettino now faces the task of improving Manchester United’s fortunes. The club were 18th in the Premier League after taking eight points from their opening 10 matches of the season.