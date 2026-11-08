What FIFA president said about Nigeria’s Flamingos after U-17 World Cup triumph

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos following their historic victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Flamingos made history on Saturday night after defeating Japan’s Little Nadeshiko 2-1 in the final at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku gave Nigeria a 2-0 lead before Fuki Ito scored a late consolation goal for Japan.

Reacting to the victory, Infantino praised the Nigerian team for becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, describing their achievement as well deserved.

“Congratulations to Nigeria, world champion U-17 Women’s World Cup of FIFA here in Rabat. First African team to ever win a (FIFA) Women’s U-17 World Cup — so many congratulations to Nigeria. Well deserved in the final,” he said.

The FIFA president also congratulated Japan for finishing as runners-up and DPR Korea, who claimed third place in the tournament.

He further commended Morocco for successfully hosting the competition, which brought together some of the world’s best emerging female football talents.

Nigeria’s victory marks the country’s first title at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, having previously finished third at the 2022 edition in India.

Vanguard News