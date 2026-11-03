We’re ready for 2027 elections – IGP Disu

IGP Disu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force is fully prepared to provide security for the 2027 general elections even if it were to commence tomorrow.

Disu gave the assurance on Tuesday during a meeting with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Leonardo Santos Simão, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the force had intensified the training and retraining of officers to strengthen their capacity to manage election-related security challenges and ensure professionalism throughout the electoral process.

The IGP noted that the police had drawn lessons from recent off-cycle elections and identified areas requiring improvement.

He added that the force was working closely with other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Department of State Services, to ensure effective election security.

Disu also disclosed that officers had received training on how to identify and assist persons with disabilities during elections.

“We are not afraid. We are confident that even if the elections start tomorrow, the Nigerian police is ready to do what is expected of the Nigerian police,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the force would not disappoint in its responsibility to maintain law and order before, during and after the elections.

Furthermore, the Police hierarchy disclosed that threat assessments has been carried out in zones and states of possible violence based on intelligence and how to nip the violence in the mud before they occur noting that increased deployments of personnel and assets will be enabled to ensure hitch-free voting exercise.

Earlier, Simão emphasised the importance of the police in preserving peace and stability, particularly in a country facing security challenges, including terrorism.

He urged the police to maintain neutrality and professionalism during elections, warning against actions that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.