We’re facing challenges, hostility around us — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

–Says his prayer for wisdom, resilience to continue serving Nigeria has been granted

–Reaffirms commitment to Project Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has said that although the country is facing challenges and hostility, Nigeria will overcome them through faith in God Almighty.

President Tinubu, who is in Mecca for a holy obligation, said he asked for wisdom and resilience to continue serving the people, and that his prayer has been granted, just as it was before the 2023 election, when God answered him.

The President made the remarks on Monday while reflecting on his spiritual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, during which the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, granted him the rare privilege of leading Nigeria’s delegation to pray inside the Holy Ka’abah.

He reaffirmed his determination to build a prosperous nation, invest in the future of young Nigerians, and pursue development in line with the will of Almighty God and the aspirations of the people.

At the Ka’abah, President Tinubu offered prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah for the privilege of serving as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram led the President into the Ka’abah.

President Tinubu thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his Nigerian delegation the opportunity to enter the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah and offer prayers to Almighty Allah.

The President described the honour as a historic and deeply cherished spiritual experience, reflecting the longstanding bonds of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith and recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Ka’abah is in green, white and green, which reminds us of our Nigerian identity.

“I thank the Crown Prince and all the administrators of the Holy Land. I thank them for the hospitality and recognition given to me as the leader of the delegation and of the country.

“We are all facing challenges and hostility around us, but we will overcome them with faith in God Almighty. I am grateful forever. I thank the King and the Crown Prince.

“It is an honour that I enjoyed, and it is gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Ka’abah. This is history,” the President said.

President Tinubu said he asked Allah for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians, and expressed confidence that his prayers have been answered.

“Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue serving the people. I know that prayer has been granted. Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did. And I promised that I would come back to thank Him,” the President said.

Reflecting on the message from the Holy Qur’an in Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26, which affirms that Almighty Allah is the Owner of all sovereignty, granting power and authority to whom He wills and taking it away from whom He wills, the President said power is a trust that must be exercised responsibly, with humility and in the service of the people. He noted that no position of authority is permanent and that ultimate sovereignty belongs to Almighty Allah.

“There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority. He says, ‘If I give you power, use it well. If you do not use it in accordance with My dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only One who has that authority,’” the President said, quoting the words of the Qur’an.

President Tinubu said faith in Allah had strengthened his conviction that his emergence as Nigeria’s leader was an extraordinary blessing that must be matched with dedicated service to the country.

“I have faith in that, and I believe strongly that He has done me and my country a great favour. Out of many millions of people, to be the President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour that only Almighty God can do for a human being,” he stated.

The President emphasised that his commitment to Project Nigeria had become even stronger, assuring Nigerians of his resolve to pursue policies and programmes that would promote prosperity, national development and shared progress.

“My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the will of Allah and the support of the people.

“It is important to put Allah first, then move on. Follow your conscience. Follow the right path that will lead Nigeria to greatness,” he said.

On the nation’s economic outlook, President Tinubu expressed optimism about the progress made under his watch, describing the economic foundation as solid and the country’s emergence from a difficult period as encouraging.

“The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel. This is inspiring,” he said.

He maintained, however, that nation-building requires sustained investment in the future of young Nigerians, noting that the decisions made by today’s leaders will determine how future generations remember them.

“We need to build a future for our youth. If we do not invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now? That is the main thing. So, this is a rare privilege to lead the country,” he added.

President Tinubu reiterated that his administration would remain focused on strengthening the country’s economic foundations, expanding opportunities for young people, and creating the conditions necessary for Nigerians to realise their potential.

The President thanked Almighty Allah for the opportunity to lead Nigeria and reaffirmed his determination to justify the confidence the Nigerian people have placed in him through purposeful leadership and an enduring commitment to national progress.

Apparently moved by emotion, Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ali Pate; the governors of Borno, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Kwara States; as well as captains of industry, including Chairman of BUA Abdulsamad Isiaka Rabiu and CEO of Oando Wale Tinubu, expressed gratitude to Allah and the President for allowing them to enter and pray with him in the most holy mosque and sacred ground in Islam.