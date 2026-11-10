Wenger considers challenging Infantino for FIFA presidency — Report

Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering a challenge against Gianni Infantino in next year’s Fifa presidential election, according to the BBC.

The 77-year-old Frenchman is giving serious thought to contesting the position following growing calls from influential figures in European football for him to enter the race.

Some of Wenger’s supporters have reportedly indicated that they would back him even if he chose to step down before completing the four-year presidential term.

His possible candidacy could pose a significant challenge to Infantino, whose leadership has faced criticism following the collapse of a plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Although the controversy has unsettled his position in parts of European football, Infantino retains considerable support in South America, Africa and Asia.

He recently maintained that he enjoys the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of the global football community.

Wenger, who currently serves as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development, is expected to enjoy the backing of the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa), which has led opposition to Infantino over the abandoned commercial proposal.

However, sources close to the Frenchman told BBC Sport that he has yet to make a final decision on whether to contest the election. They also believe Infantino remains the favourite to secure another term.

The deadline for candidates to declare their intention to challenge Infantino is November 18, ahead of the election scheduled for March.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega became the first candidate to announce his intention to run in October, while Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also indicated interest in the position.