The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has said the Federal Government will do whatever is necessary to ensure Nigerians have access to electricity, identifying human-related challenges, poor coordination and governance failures as major obstacles to improved power supply.

Tegbe, who spoke in an interview with Arise News on Monday, said about 80 per cent of the challenges confronting Nigeria’s electricity sector were human-related, while technical issues accounted for the remaining 20 per cent.

“I said the problem in power sector is 20 per cent technical, 80 per cent human,” he said.

The minister said his assessment of the sector after assuming office had reinforced his earlier position, noting that problems existed across the entire electricity value chain, with some dating back as far as 50 years.

He identified poor teamwork, lack of coordination among operators, commercial challenges, liquidity constraints and governance failures as some of the factors undermining the sector.

Tegbe cited transmission towers still bearing the logo of the defunct Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN), which preceded the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), as evidence of the age of some infrastructure in the sector.

He also criticised investment decisions driven by political considerations, resulting in the installation of transformers in communities without the necessary transmission lines to supply them with electricity.

“From a technical point of view, I will tell you the biggest issue: it is that we’ve been throwing money at wrong things,” he said.

“We have not worked prioritising things in the past. Some of the decisions that have been made by previous governments have been driven by political reasons.”

The minister disclosed that his ministry was reviewing ongoing electricity projects across the country to identify priority investments, assess how different projects connect and determine those capable of improving electricity access.

He said a team had been assigned to the exercise to ensure that public funds were channelled into projects that would deliver tangible improvements in power supply.

Tegbe acknowledged the hardship Nigerians face when electricity is unavailable, particularly during periods of intense heat, saying access to power should not be viewed solely as a commercial transaction.

“Let me tell you, as the Minister of Power today, I understand the pains of Nigeria. Nigerians, I understand your pain. Look, if you sit at home and you don’t have light in the hot sun and everywhere is heated up, you have the right to complain,” he said.

“For me, electricity is not just a commercial transaction. There’s a social responsibility to it.”

He added that President Bola Tinubu shared concerns over the country’s electricity challenges, saying the government was working to address them.

“We discuss this and we’re doing the best we can,” the minister said.

“However, we’ll do whatever it takes to give an average Nigerian access to electricity.”

On November 9, Tegbe had announced that the Federal Government would begin replacing infrastructure across the national grid within the next one to two months.