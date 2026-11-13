We won’t jump to conclusions over NDC attack – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will not jump to conclusions or make needless assumptions over the disruption of a political gathering organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ikeja.

The party’s spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while responding to questions on the alleged attack on NDC members and the party’s denial of involvement in the incident.

Oladejo said APC was a party governed by the principles of law and order and would not engage in speculative conclusions over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We’re a party governed by law and order. However, we won’t jump the gun and embark on needless assumptions,” he said.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to overlook what he described as recent threats by opposition political parties to unleash mayhem in the state.

“The threats to unleash mayhem by the opposition parties recently should not be lost on the public.

“Our democracy cannot thrive on anarchy and disorderly conduct,” he said.

Oladejo said the APC remained committed to democratic principles, peaceful political engagement and respect for the rule of law.

He stressed that political competition should not be allowed to degenerate into violence, intimidation or activities capable of undermining democratic institutions.

The spokesman urged political parties and their supporters to exercise restraint and conduct their activities within the ambit of the law, particularly as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gathered momentum.

He also reiterated the need for security agencies to remain vigilant and discharge their constitutional responsibilities to prevent threats to public peace.

Oladejo said political differences should be resolved through lawful democratic processes rather than actions capable of creating tension and disorder.

He maintained that the APC would continue to pursue its political activities through persuasion, issue-based campaigns, grassroots mobilisation and the ballot box.

NAN reports that Lagos APC, in a statement on Thursday by Oladejo, denied allegations that it sponsored the disruption of an NDC political gathering in Ikeja.

The party described the allegation as reckless, baseless and irresponsible, insisting that it neither sponsored, encouraged nor participated in any action capable of undermining the constitutional rights of opposition parties.

It said the alleged incident occurred on the same day APC held the official flag-off of its 2027 general election campaign in Epe, several kilometres away from Ikeja.

According to the statement, the party’s leaders, elected representatives, executives, campaign officials and other stakeholders were mobilised for the Epe event.

APC also accused opposition political elements of making threats to unleash violence and render the political atmosphere ungovernable.

The party called on the Lagos State Police Command, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to investigate threats of violence, gather intelligence and prosecute anyone found culpable.

It urged the NDC to present any credible evidence linking individuals or groups to the disruption to relevant security agencies rather than resorting to public accusations.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful coexistence, democratic competition and the rule of law, saying it would not be distracted from governance and its 2027 election campaign. (NAN)