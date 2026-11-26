Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh has paid tribute to his late colleague and friend, Pete Edochie, expressing regret that the legendary actor did not live long enough to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Owoh, in a tribute shared on his Instagram page, described Edochie as a dear brother and friend who made people believe in humanity through the way he lived and treated those around him.

The actor recalled that Edochie had celebrated his 70th birthday in a special way, during which he spoke about their shared experience in the movie Ikuku.

Owoh said he had looked forward to sharing his own story about Edochie when the latter turned 80 on March 7, 2027.

However, he lamented that death had taken his friend before the milestone birthday.

“I was waiting to tell my own story about you on your 80th birthday, which is on 7th March, 2027. But death had another plan. Who are we to question God?” he wrote.

The actor added that he and others had wished Edochie could live a little longer to witness the celebration they had anticipated.

“We would have wished you stayed a bit longer to see that great day we were all looking forward to,” he said.

Describing the late actor with his traditional titles, including Ogadagidi, Ebubedike and Ononenyi na Nteje, Owoh said Edochie had lived a fulfilled life and prayed for blessings upon his family.

“You lived well and we are assured of your place in heaven. Rest well, my friend and brother. May your passing bring immeasurable blessings to your family,” he wrote.

He concluded his tribute by describing Edochie as an irreplaceable legend and bidding him farewell with the words, “Ijeoma, Ebube Dike Ndi Igbo.”