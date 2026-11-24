Chinda Ogundu

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, has admitted that he and other lawmakers were ignorant when they opposed the removal of fuel subsidy during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Chinda, a member of the House of Representatives, said their opposition was motivated by the belief that they were defending the interests of Nigerians, but they did not understand the economic consequences of retaining the subsidy.

He made the remarks at the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he recalled how lawmakers convened a parliamentary sitting on a Sunday to resist Jonathan’s proposed removal of the subsidy.

“We were in a period of ignorance when we stood against fuel subsidy removal. We convened the parliament and sat on a Sunday with Aminu Tambuwal as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. We were all members of the PDP, and the President was PDP,” he said.

Chinda explained that lawmakers believed they were acting in the public interest at the time, but later realised that Nigerians had been misled into thinking that fuel subsidy was a benefit they enjoyed without cost.

“But because we felt we were speaking for the people, that was why I said it was a period of ignorance. We stood against it. We didn’t know that there were those who were manipulated, those who were doing it for free, and Nigerians who believed that we were enjoying it for free,” he added.

The former lawmaker described fuel subsidy as harmful to Nigeria’s economic development, insisting that its removal had increased the revenue available to the federal, state and local governments.

“Fuel subsidy is not just a scam. It is against the interests of this country. It is against the development of this country. It is against you and your future,” he said.

Chinda also argued that the removal of subsidy had improved government revenue and eased the pressure on public finances, claiming that salary payments at the three tiers of government were no longer the challenge they once were.

“Today, all that is history. Salary is no longer a problem, both at the local government, state and federal levels. Why? Because you have more money to the states and more money to the local governments,” he said.

“Things are not easy, but for every difficulty you face, just be rest assured that this country is gradually and slowly coming out of the abyss,” he added.

Jonathan’s administration faced widespread protests in January 2012 after announcing plans to remove fuel subsidy, triggering the Occupy Nigeria demonstrations across the country. The government eventually reduced the planned increase in petrol prices following the protests.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy during his inauguration on May 29, 2023, a decision that led to a sharp increase in petrol prices and heightened cost of living pressures across the country.