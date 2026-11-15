We sang new national anthem, observed national protocols – NDC chieftain blasts critics

Hon. Joseph Osemudiamen Mawuli Orukpe, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Ikeja Federal Constituency, has dismissed claims that members of the party refused to sing the new national anthem during the Peter Obi town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Orukpe described the allegation as false and misleading, insisting that members of the party present at the event observed national protocols and duly rendered the new national anthem.

He stated this in a video posted on the Nigeria Democratic Congress Lagos State’s X platform on Saturday.

Orukpe, who said he was physically present at the town hall meeting, accused elements of the ruling party of attempting to mislead Nigerians by promoting what he described as a false narrative about the conduct of NDC members at the event.

“Let me state categorically: That claim is false, misleading and completely unsupported by the facts,” he said.

According to him, the new national anthem was duly sung by members present at the gathering, contrary to claims circulating in some quarters.

He also faulted some media platforms for allegedly amplifying the narrative by circulating selected footage of the event without publishing the complete video showing NDC members singing the national anthem.

The NDC candidate said the full footage was available and challenged those making the allegations to release it for public scrutiny.

“In this age of digital media, facts are not difficult to establish. The complete footage exists. Let the public examine the evidence and judge for themselves,” he said.

Orukpe maintained that the party’s commitment to Nigeria was not determined by controversies or political allegations, adding that its members respected the country’s national symbols, institutions and sovereignty.

He urged Nigerians to reject what he described as propaganda and misinformation, insisting that political disagreements should not be used to distort events.

“Nigeria deserves better than propaganda. Ikeja deserves better than misinformation. And our democracy deserves a politics anchored on truth,” he added.

Vanguard Newspaper