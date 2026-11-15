‘We must stop rigging’: Obidients must register as INEC ad hoc staff – Oseloka

Oseloka H. Obaze, the 2017 Anambra State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Campaign Manager of the 2023 Obi-Datti presidential campaign, has urged supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, to register as ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obaze made the appeal in a post on his X platform on Saturday, urging eligible supporters to take advantage of the ongoing INEC recruitment exercise, which he said would close in four days.

He called on them to participate in the electoral process by serving as election officials at polling units, wards and collation centres to help prevent electoral malpractice.

“Despite ongoing INEC shenanigans, we must follow them bumper-to-bumper. Eligible Obidients must go out and register to be INEC ad hoc staff. It closes in four days,” he said.

Obaze said the participation of Obidients in the exercise would enable them to be present at different stages of the electoral process and contribute to ensuring credible elections.

“We must be in the electoral rooms, halls, corridors, collation centres, wards and polling units to make a difference and stop any form of rigging and electoral manipulation,” he added.

He argued that Nigerians opposed to electoral malpractice should use constitutional means to ensure that the 2027 general election is free, fair and credible.

According to him, supporters of democratic governance have the numbers and motivation to make a difference in the country’s electoral process.

“Those attempting to destroy Nigeria are in the minority, we are in the majority and must stop them constitutionally by compelling the 2027 elections to be free, credible and fair,” he said.

Obaze urged the supporters to seize the opportunity to participate in the electoral process, expressing confidence that their involvement would help secure a credible election.

Vanguard Newspaper