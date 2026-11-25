Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the blueprint to address all pending socio-economic and infrastructural issues in Zamfara State.

The governor disclosed this on Monday during the launch of the APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign for the 2027 general elections in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State.

“We have a workable blueprint, as you all can testify to, and I will continue to do more if re-elected as the governor of Zamfara State,” the governor said to a rousing applause of thousands of supporters at the rally.

In his remarks at the rally, Governor Lawal expressed satisfaction with the turnout and gratitude to the people of Talata Mafara for the grand reception.

He highlighted key projects implemented by his administration in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

He said, “I am here today to flag off the Presidential and Gubernatorial campaign of the APC, seeking your votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for myself as your governor.

“I am also here to seek your support to vote for the APC from top to bottom. And from what we have seen today, I am sure that Mafara is for the APC.

“I have executed more than 40 projects in Talata Mafara LGA, which include the total rebuilding and equipping of the General Hospital, and many other projects in the State University.”

Governor Lawal assured supporters of his administration’s resolve to build infrastructure and address all other basic human and socio-economic challenges facing the state.

He also appealed to the youths, women and all other supporters to vote for the APC candidates from the president to the state house of assembly in the state

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said he was overwhelmed by the unprecedented crowd of supporters who graced the event.

Senator Yari appealed to the APC supporters to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Lawal and all other candidates of the party in the 2027 general elections.

The city of Mafara was agog during the campaign rally held at the main Eid Ground in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The rally brought together major APC stakeholders in the state, including Mr Yari, and former governors Ahmad Sani Yarima and Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, among others.

The party’s stakeholders were welcomed by thousands of APC members and supporters, attesting to Governor Lawal’s popularity in the state.