We demand impeccable voter register

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must urgently clean up its battered image by producing an impeccable voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections. The discovery that its own officials allegedly compromised the database through fraudulent registrations is a monumental embarrassment. It reinforces existing suspicions about the commission’s impartiality and competence at a time Nigerians desperately need an electoral umpire they can trust.

The scale of the problem is alarming. Of the more than 11 million people registered during the 2026 Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise, INEC’s Automated Biometric Identification System, ABIS, flagged approximately 1.5 million entries as suspicious. The commission subsequently removed 1,277,252 invalid records, leaving about 268,000 requiring further verification. The preliminary national register contains over 103.4 million voters.

More disturbing is the alleged complicity of registration officers who abused their official login credentials to introduce fictitious identities. They reportedly uploaded AI-generated photographs, reused identical images and exploited registration provisions for persons with disabilities, claiming fictitious applicants had no fingers and could therefore bypass normal fingerprint verification. ABIS detected suspicious facial and biometric inconsistencies during screening.

Artificial intelligence has consequently introduced a dangerous dimension toa electoral fraud. Its capacity to generate convincing human faces makes fabricating identities easier and visual inspection less reliable. Although digitally enhanced photographs of genuine applicants are not necessarily fraudulent, fictitious identities must be identified and eliminated.

INEC says it has withdrawn implicated officers’ access credentials, commenced investigations, subjected suspicious entries to human adjudication and referred evidence for possible disciplinary action and prosecution. It promises further verification before the final register is displayed on December 15, 2026. These assurances are insufficient without demonstrable accountability. Public confidence in INEC was already fragile before this scandal.

Controversies surrounding previous elections, particularly the disputed 2023 presidential election and the failure of IReV to upload results as expected, have deepened distrust. A manipulated register could facilitate fictitious voting identities, impersonation, inflated constituency figures and deliberate disenfranchisement of legitimate voters. Biometric accreditation may prevent some abuses, but cannot excuse a defective database.

Professor JoashAmupitan must therefore open the corrective process to independent scrutiny. INEC should partner with opposition parties, civil society organisations, professional technology experts, the media and credible international electoral partners in conducting an independent forensic audit. The commission should publish state-by-state findings, preserve electronic evidence, identify and prosecute culprits, provide accessible mechanisms for genuine voters to challenge wrongful deletions and demonstrate BVAS and IReV readiness through independently observed tests.

The December 15 deadline must be respected without sacrificing accuracy. Less than two months before the elections, Nigeria cannot afford administrative confusion that could undermine the transition to a new government. These elections belong to Nigerians, not incumbent governments or political parties.

We demand an impeccable register, credible elections and leadership genuinely mandated by the Nigerian people.