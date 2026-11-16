We blocked channels used to siphon Abia funds — Otti

Governor attributes poor roads, dirty environment to alleged diversion of public resources

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has attributed the infrastructural and environmental challenges inherited by his administration to the alleged diversion of public resources by some politicians in the state.

Otti said his administration had blocked entrenched channels through which public funds were allegedly siphoned, describing the former system as a political feeding bottle.

The governor, who spoke at a two-day crusade organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Ministries at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, said those criticising his administration were unhappy because they could no longer access public resources through the alleged channels.

“Why they are murmuring is that we removed the feeding bottle from their mouths. And that feeding bottle was what they used to siphon all our resources. That was why there were no good roads and everywhere was dirty,” he said.

Otti maintained that his administration would not reverse course despite criticisms, insisting that blocking access to public resources by vested interests was necessary to redirect government funds towards development.

He cited road rehabilitation, improved environmental sanitation and drainage infrastructure in Aba as evidence of the changes recorded under his administration.

According to him, the city has witnessed significant improvement in flood control, with floodwaters no longer lingering after heavy rainfall as they reportedly did in previous years.

“Before now, there were no good roads, everywhere was dirty, the gutters were blocked, and whenever it rained, the entire place became flooded.

“But I am sure that those of you living in Aba can testify that, despite the heavy rains this year, floodwaters no longer remain for long after the rains,” he said.

Promises consolidation after rescue phase

Looking ahead, Otti said the achievements recorded in the past three and a half years represented only the beginning of his administration’s efforts to reposition the state.

He promised that the next four and a half years would focus on consolidating the gains already recorded.

“What we have done in three and a half years is just the beginning of the rescue. The next four and a half years will be serious consolidation,” he declared.

The governor also announced plans to improve facilities for future large-scale crusades organised by the ministry following concerns over the exposure of worshippers to the scorching sun at the polytechnic venue.

He disclosed that he had directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to ensure that subsequent major gatherings by the ministry were held at the stadium.

Otti also offered to personally bear the cost of hiring the facility as his contribution to the ministry.

“I have instructed the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development that whenever you are having an event like this again, it should be held at the stadium. I know that using the stadium costs money, but I will pay. That will be my own contribution to the ministry,” he said.

He added that the stadium could accommodate about 15,000 worshippers and promised to liaise with the General Overseer ahead of future programmes to ensure adequate arrangements.

‘I didn’t come here to campaign’

Otti explained that his presence at the crusade was not politically motivated but was to fulfil a promise he made to the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, during their recent meeting in Lagos.

He, however, made a light-hearted political remark, saying there was no need to campaign at the gathering because the worshippers would naturally support him.

“Why we can’t campaign here is that we already have all your votes,” the governor said.

He thanked Muoka for his visit, prayers and spiritual support, assuring him of his administration’s continued partnership with the ministry.

Otti also prayed for the growth of the church and God’s continued strengthening of its leadership and members.

Earlier, Muoka had charged Christians to demonstrate genuine obedience to God by doing what He commands and refraining from whatever He forbids.

He described obedience as fundamental to victorious Christian living, urging believers to guard their hearts, exercise self-discipline and resist temptations capable of compromising their faith.

Muoka called on Christians to remain steadfast in God’s word and take divine instructions seriously.

Top government officials accompanied the governor to the crusade.