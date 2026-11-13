‘We are not enemies’, Tinubu condemns political violence, warns perpetrators

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned violence in all its forms and reiterated his earlier directive to security agencies to go after those behind the dastardly acts, irrespective of their political leanings.

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‎President Tinubu, who frowned at the reported resurgence of violence in different parts of the country, said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make political actors enemies.

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‎In a statement he personally issued, titled “Let’s Shun Violence: Our Campaigns Must Be About Issues That Promote the Welfare of Our People,” the President ordered security agencies to confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force.

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‎The statement read: “I have followed recent reports of violence accompanying political events in different parts of the country.

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‎“Every form of violence is condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move toward the 2027 general elections.

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‎“Our campaigns should be about issues—a contestation of ideas that promotes the welfare of our people and the progress of our country.

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‎“As the leader of this country, I commit myself to a peaceful, free, and fair election, and I urge political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly.

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‎“I have said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make us enemies.

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‎“As Nigerians, we are members of the same household living in different rooms. Therefore, our politics must elevate human conditions and focus on national progress and development.

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‎“I want to reiterate my previous directive to the security agencies: be strict and firm against anyone who seeks to test our resolve and will to preserve public order.”

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‎President Tinubu said his administration is committed to an orderly and peaceful election, adding that all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.

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‎“We shall not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters,” he said.

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‎The President further added: “Security agencies are therefore authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force.”

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