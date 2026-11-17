Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the capacity, efficiency and professionalism of sanitation workers as part of efforts to address the state’s waste management challenges and ensure a cleaner environment.

The government gave the assurance on Monday at a capacity-building workshop for selected sanitation workers held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Omobolaji Gaji, represented by the Director of Sanitation Services, Dr Hassan Sanuth, said the workshop was designed to equip participants with the knowledge, practical skills and safety measures required to improve sanitation operations.

He said the initiative was also aimed at promoting a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos.

Gaji described sanitation workers as indispensable partners in the state’s efforts to maintain a clean and liveable environment, noting that their daily responsibilities, including street sweeping, drainage clearing and waste collection, were critical to protecting public health and preventing flooding.

He commended the workers for their dedication, observing that many of them commence their duties early in the morning, long before most residents begin their daily activities.

According to him, their contributions remain essential to maintaining environmental orderliness and ensuring that Lagos remains a city residents can be proud of.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the selected workers were identified in recognition of their commitment and dedication to duty, adding that the training represented a deliberate government investment in improving their welfare, competence and productivity.

He said participants would be exposed to safer working practices, the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, modern waste-handling techniques and improved approaches to sanitation service delivery.

Gaji added that the workshop would provide an opportunity for the workers to exchange experiences, discuss challenges encountered in the field and learn from one another.

He urged participants to actively engage with facilitators, ask questions and contribute ideas that could enhance their professional capacity and performance.

“This capacity-building programme underscores the Lagos State Government’s commitment to developing a more skilled, safety-conscious and efficient sanitation workforce capable of responding effectively to the environmental challenges of a rapidly growing metropolis,” he said.

He also appreciated the facilitators, partners and stakeholders whose expertise and support contributed to the programme, urging continued collaboration to strengthen environmental sanitation and public health in the state.

Gaji said a clean and sustainable Lagos required collective responsibility, stressing that sanitation workers remained at the centre of the state’s environmental management efforts.

He assured the workers that their contributions were valued, their dignity respected and their professional development remained important to the government.

In a lecture titled, “Safety Culture: A Need to Prevent Occupational Accidents,” the guest lecturer, Mr Adeyinka Adebiyi, urged sanitation workers to prioritise workplace safety in the discharge of their daily responsibilities.

Adebiyi noted that their duties exposed them to various occupational hazards capable of causing injuries, illnesses and, in severe cases, loss of lives.

He emphasised the need for strict compliance with safety procedures, proper use of personal protective equipment, effective risk assessment and responsible handling of waste materials.

He also urged the workers to remain vigilant, avoid unsafe practices and promptly report potential hazards to prevent avoidable accidents and health complications.

The capacity-building initiative is expected to improve sanitation service delivery, promote safer working conditions and contribute to a cleaner environment across Lagos State.