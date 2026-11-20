.unveils 60-day action plan

​By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid mounting concerns over waste management across the metropolis, the newly appointed Acting Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Olajuwon Akinyemi, has assumed office with a stern warning to the workforce, reading the riot act against laxity.

Akinyemi, also unveiled a 60-day emergency action plan to clear backlogs and restore the agency’s past glory.

​Addressing management and staff at a tense workers’ forum held at LAWMA’s Ijora-Olopa headquarters on Friday, he made it clear that business as usual was over.

Accompanied by the Acting Executive Director, Operations, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, and the Executive Director, Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, the new helmsman demanded total commitment, positive work ethics, and renewed dedication to duty from every personnel, warning that repositioning the agency requires uncompromising discipline and active participation from all ranks.

​”We are bringing in resilience and a new paradigm shift. It is a new wave in handling waste in Lagos.

“We already have the template to transform LAWMA positively. All we need to do is recreate, modernise and do better than in the past,” Akinyemi declared, signaling zero tolerance for operational inefficiencies.

​To back up his charge, Akinyemi rolled out a 60-day blueprint aimed at rapid waste evacuation, stricter regulatory enforcement, and aggressive field monitoring across Lagos State.

While giving key highlights of the emergency plan, the MD boss said personnel will be redeployed across the state’s three operational districts based on their familiarity with local terrains to sharpen field monitoring and speed up response times.

Hinting on decentralised operational hubs, Akinyemi added that the hubs will be established to decentralise waste management, tighten supervision, and bring rapid intervention closer to blackspots requiring urgent attention.

On ​indiscriminate dumping, he avowed the agency’s determination to intensify community sensitization on waste sorting at source, mobilizing traditional rulers, Community Development Association (CDA) leaders, market associations, and artisans to enforce responsible disposal habits.

Akinyemi, therefore, called for closer synergy with Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators and demanded stricter public compliance with approved waste collection tariffs to sustain operations.

​While reading the riot act on performance, the Acting MD also moved to boost morale, assuring workers that their welfare remains a top priority.

He revealed ongoing efforts to procure Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered staff buses to cushion transportation challenges.

​Earlier, Tijani, reiterated the call for urgency, promising an immediate overhaul and revitalisation of LAWMA’s operational framework to boost field performance.

​Similarly, Adebiyi, warned that the success of the 60-day plan hinges on prudent financial management, strict accountability, and synergy across all directorates, urging staff to embrace professionalism and shared responsibility.

​Following the address, Akinyemi led the management team on an on-the-spot inspection tour of various departments at the headquarters to assess workflow and identify immediate operational bottlenecks.