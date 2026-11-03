WARRI DELINEATION: Lawyer seeks probe, warns against political manipulation, violence

President Tinubu

Lawyer and politician, Chief Robinson Ariyo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate the Warri delineation exercise, saying there are allegations of financial inducement to favour some areas over others.

Ariyo also called on the President to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to provide an independent written legal opinion on the legality of the exercise.

In a statement, he urged the President to direct relevant agencies to preserve all documents and records relating to the exercise and investigate allegations of financial misconduct, security compromises and electoral irregularities.

He further called for an independent forensic audit of private surveillance contracts relating to Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta, particularly those whose financial transactions, beneficiaries or performance records might be connected to the allegations surrounding the Warri delineation controversy.

Ariyo also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, to investigate credible allegations of suspicious dollar transactions, unexplained financial inflows and possible financial inducement of political actors, public officers, electoral personnel and security operatives in connection with the controversy.

The statement reads: “That the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice be requested to provide an independent, written legal opinion on the legality of the ongoing Warri delineation exercise, identifying the applicable constitutional provisions, statutory powers, judicial orders and procedural requirements governing the exercise. The opinion should specifically distinguish between the delineation of electoral wards, State Constituencies and Federal Constituencies.

“That INEC be formally requested, in the exercise of its constitutional independence, to publish the complete delineation report, supporting maps, methodology, relevant population and geographical data, stakeholder submissions and reasons for accepting or rejecting material objections.

That the Commission be urged to undertake a transparent review of any substantiated procedural or factual irregularities and refrain from implementing any aspect found to be unlawful, subject always to applicable judicial orders and statutory requirements.

“That all relevant documents, correspondence, meeting records, maps, electronic records, financial documents and administrative communications relating to the exercise be preserved against destruction, alteration or concealment.

“That the appropriate federal authorities undertake an independent forensic audit of private surveillance contracts relating to Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta, particularly contracts whose financial transactions, beneficiaries or performance records may be relevant to the allegations raised herein.

The audit should cover contract awards, disbursements, beneficial ownership, subcontracting arrangements, foreign-currency transactions and evidence of possible diversion of public funds, an independent scrutiny and examination of the oil production and sales by the NNPC within the period in view to determine whether or not there are leakages and if there are, the extent of such leakages.

“That the EFCC, ICPC, and NFIU, within their respective statutory mandates, investigate credible allegations of suspicious dollar transactions, unexplained financial inflows, and possible financial inducement of political actors, public officers, electoral personnel, or security operatives in connection with the Warri delineation controversy.

“That the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the relevant security agencies, conduct an impartial assessment of possible security compromises, threats to lives and property, and any evidence of inducement or improper influence involving security operatives in the affected areas.

“That adequate and impartial security measures be maintained in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West Local Government Areas to protect all residents, traditional institutions and legitimate community interests, irrespective of ethnic affiliation.

“That Your Excellency convene a genuinely inclusive stakeholder engagement involving recognised traditional rulers, community representatives, relevant political stakeholders, legal practitioners and other affected interests from the Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo communities.

Such engagement must not be used to impose a predetermined outcome but should provide an opportunity for all parties to present their grievances and supporting evidence.

“That persons who provide credible information concerning financial misconduct, security compromise or electoral irregularities be afforded appropriate protection against intimidation, harassment, victimisation or retaliation.

“That the appropriate agencies be directed to provide an initial report of their findings and recommendations within a reasonable and publicly communicated timeframe, subject to the requirements of confidentiality and due process.

“Your Excellency, history will not merely remember the number of infrastructure projects executed or the economic policies implemented during an administration. It will also remember how that administration protected the Constitution, defended democratic institutions, and responded to credible allegations of abuse of public power.

“The Niger Delta has contributed immeasurably to our country’s economic survival. Its people deserve fairness, justice, security and equitable political representation. The Warri delineation controversy must not become another chapter in the history of avoidable communal antagonism, political manipulation and institutional distrust.

It would be deeply unfortunate if an exercise intended to improve electoral representation were to become a source of division, suspicion and possible violence. I respectfully remind Your Excellency that the Constitution is supreme and binding on all authorities and persons under Section 1(1) and (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“To demonstrate how unambiguous the governing provisions of the Constitution on the subject matter are, I humbly reproduce it as follows: Section 115: Time when alteration of State Constituencies takes effect. Where the boundaries of any State constituency established under section 112 of this Constitution are altered in accordance with the provisions of section 114 of this Constitution, that alteration shall come into effect after it has been approved by the National Assembly and after the current life of the House of Assembly”.

“The issue is whether, having regard to the combined provisions of Sections 112, 113, 114 and 115 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) possesses the power to bring into effect an alteration of the boundaries of an existing State Constituency without the requisite approval of the National Assembly and before the expiration of the current life of the relevant State House of Assembly.”