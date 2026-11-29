Chief Ayirimi Emami, has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the conduct of the presidential mock election held over the weekend, saying irregularities in the delineation results affected the process.

Addressing newsmen in Egbokodo, Warri, Emami lamented that the two members representing Warri South Constituencies I and II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Augustine Uroye and Chief Benson Obire, respectively, had been lumped into one constituency.

Emami said the intervention of Warri South Local Government Chairman, Agbateyiniro Isaac, and the professional conduct of military officers deployed to the area during the mock election helped avert another crisis in Warri.

He said: “We will not fold our hands and allow anybody to come and take what belongs to us. INEC is trying to cause problems in Warri. They lumped the two House of Assembly members, who are candidates of the All Progressives Congress, into one constituency in the controversial 20 wards INEC uploaded on its portal for Warri South. We will fight the injustice with everything we have. All those jumping around today didn’t support Tinubu in 2023, yet he won. Itsekiris supported Tinubu in 2023.

“There was no mock election in Warri South yesterday, and if this problem lingers, there might be no election in Warri Federal Constituency come January and February 2027.

“I have decided to speak out at this critical moment, not merely to raise a red flag, but to sound a clear and urgent note of warning about what may happen in the Warri Federal Constituency, that is, the three Warri local government areas, if urgent steps are not taken to avert the looming danger, chaos and total anarchy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Recall that at a Warri Federal Constituency meeting convened in Abuja earlier this year by President Bola Tinubu with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Chairman of INEC in attendance, Mr President directed INEC to go back and immediately correct what it had earlier proposed in the Warri South LGA delineation exercise by changing ‘Ogbe-Ijaw Urban’ Ward to GRA II Ward, ‘Ewein’ Ward to GRA III Ward, and ‘Bolouama’ Ward to GRA IV Ward.

“Sadly, however, INEC has left the first two wards, Ogbe-Ijaw Urban and Ewein, unchanged and went ahead to change Bolouama Ward to GRA II Ward, as against GRA IV Ward as directed. The directive of President Tinubu is in tandem with the verifiable fact that there is no single Ijaw community whatsoever in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“This ugly situation is no different in Warri South-West LGA and Warri North LGA, where INEC, in collaboration with the Ijaws of Gbaramatu and Egbema, has done everything to emasculate and disenfranchise the Itsekiri in their homeland of Warri Federal Constituency. The tactics employed include, but are not limited to, INEC’s refusal to engage with or attend to the formal complaints of the Itsekiri; the non-recognition of key ward names; the relocation of existing polling units from Itsekiri wards to Ijaw wards, for example, from Madangho Ward to Oporoza Ward; the incorrect identification of polling units to the detriment of the Itsekiri; and the systematic marginalisation and unequal treatment of the Itsekiri, among several others.”