Waltersmith, FIRST E&P, Sahara Group & SNEPCO Partner Women in Energy Network for 2026 Gala

Women in Energy Network marks six years of advancing women’s participation and leadership with the launch of a landmark DEI Benchmark developed in partnership with KPMG.

On Wednesday, 11 November 2026, the Women in Energy Network (WIEN) will convene some of the most influential executives, policymakers, and institutions in Nigeria’s energy landscape for its inaugural WIEN Gala & Awards 2026, held at The Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos. Corporate and individual reservations are now open at https://bit.ly/wiengala .

The milestone evening celebrates six years of WIEN’s institutional impact in strengthening female participation, executive visibility, and enterprise growth across the energy value chain. The gala is hosted by Dr Cecilia Umoren, Chair of the WIEN Board of Trustees and Executive Chairman of Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, and convened by Engr. Tony Attah, Managing Director/CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

Established in 2020, WIEN has transitioned qualitative advocacy into structured sector development, equipping women professionals and business owners through mentorship pipelines, capacity-building frameworks, and cross-sector stakeholder collaboration.

“For us at WIEN, advancing women’s participation in the energy sector must go beyond advocacy; it must be supported by evidence, measurable outcomes, and sustained institutional commitment. The numbers make the case clearly,” said Dr Cecilia Umoren, Chair of the WIEN Board of Trustees.

“Globally, data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) shows women account for roughly 20% of the energy workforce and barely 12% of senior executive leadership roles. Closer to home, domestic audit data from NEITI reveal that women make up only about 18% of Nigeria’s extractive sector workforce, with technical disciplines and STEM pipelines trailing even further behind. These figures highlight the urgent need to strengthen pathways from technical education into employment, entrepreneurship, and executive governance.”

Underlining the strategic pivot toward empirical tracking, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President of WIEN, added: “This is why the WIEN DEI Benchmark, developed in partnership with KPMG, is so important. We want organisations to have a clearer basis for understanding their current position, identifying gaps and tracking progress.

Inclusion must become something we can assess, measure and improve. Our goal is to see more women-owned businesses participating in the energy value chain, more women progressing into senior leadership, and more organisations translating their commitments into tangible opportunities. This is the next phase of WIEN’s work, and we invite the entire industry to be part of it.”

An Evening of Recognition, Influence and Industry Dialogue

Beyond the benchmark launch, the 2026 WIEN Gala & Awards will celebrate the individuals and organisations making a meaningful difference across Nigeria’s energy sector.

The evening will feature a keynote address by Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, alongside reflections on WIEN’s six-year journey, including a milestone presentation and highlights of the Network’s work and impact.

Guests will also have opportunities to connect through a red-carpet reception, networking, media interviews, and goodwill messages from distinguished industry stakeholders.

More than a celebration, the Gala brings together the people and institutions shaping the industry’s future, creating room for conversations, relationships, and collaborations that can extend well beyond the evening.

Industry Partnerships Driving Lasting Impact

The growing support for the 2026 WIEN Gala reflects the importance of collective industry action in advancing a more inclusive energy ecosystem.

Leading the coalition of partners are Renaissance Africa Energy Company JV, NLNG Limited, SNEPCO, and Telmek Global Resources, alongside Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, FIRST E&P, and Sahara Group as Platinum Sponsors.

Gold Sponsors include ND Western Limited, Virgin Forest Energy, Bank of Industry, Aradel Holdings Plc, and NEXIM Bank, while Tetracore Energy Group, Loyz Marine, and Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC) join as Silver Sponsors.

Together, these organisations represent a cross-section of the energy and financial ecosystem, demonstrating the value of collaboration and sustained attention still needed to advance an industry-wide conversation on leadership, executive representation and participation in strategic decision-making.

“We are deeply grateful to the organisations, brands and individuals who have partnered with us to make the 2026 WIEN Gala & Awards possible,” says Bassey Adie, Director of Partnerships & Conferences and Chairperson of the Gala Planning Committee. “Their support goes beyond backing a flagship event; it reflects a shared belief in the importance of building a more inclusive, competitive, and sustainable energy sector. Partnerships like these create platforms for meaningful engagement, open doors to new opportunities, and strengthen the collective effort to ensure more women can participate, lead, and thrive across the energy value chain.”

“As we celebrate six years of WIEN, we look forward to building on these relationships and welcoming more organisations and industry leaders who share our vision for the future”, said Fatayi-Williams, reaffirming the network’s forward momentum. “The WIEN Gala & Awards 2026 promises to be a defining moment in our Network’s journey, celebrating how far the industry has come while setting a more ambitious course for what comes next”.

Individual professionals, corporate executives, and sector organisations intending to attend can book tickets or corporate tables directly at https://bit.ly/wiengala

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