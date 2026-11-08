Vote-buying won’t work in 2027, APM candidate tells Ondo voters

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Ondo Central, Hon. Sunday Falae, has urged voters in Ondo State to reject vote-buying and vote according to their conscience in the 2027 general elections.

Falae, who spoke in an interview in Akure, said financial inducements would not determine voters’ choices in the forthcoming elections, claiming that many Nigerians were dissatisfied with the state of affairs and wanted a change.

“They can bring all the money they want, it is not going to work. I am on the streets every day and the anger is there. Look at what happened in Osun,” he said.

He described what he called a “Rainbow Coalition”, a voting pattern in which individuals support candidates from different political parties for various elective positions rather than voting exclusively for one party.

Falae illustrated the trend with the example of a woman who reportedly told him she intended to vote for the APC presidential candidate, him for Senate, an ADC candidate for the House of Representatives and an SDP candidate for the State House of Assembly.

“People are angry and they want change. They will take the money and vote their conscience,” he said.

On the management of public funds, the APM candidate questioned the accountability of state governors over increased allocations, arguing that the funds received by state governments were not reflected in the level of development across the country.

“We are not holding them responsible. The amount of money they are getting does not correspond to the development we are seeing,” he said.

He cited the Owena-Alade-Idanre road, which he alleged was awarded and paid for but remained unconstructed.

“That road should have been constructed. That money today, we don’t know where it is. The road was not constructed and it was approved and paid. So the money went to somebody’s pocket,” he alleged.

Falae argued that accountability should not be limited to the Federal Government, saying state governors, senators and local government chairmen must also explain how public funds allocated to their respective jurisdictions were spent.

On the 2027 presidential election, he said the South-West should complete its eight-year presidential tenure, arguing that the contest should be between President Bola Tinubu of the APC and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, whom he identified as the APM’s presidential candidate.

He explained that he did not join the African Democratic Congress because he did not want to campaign against Tinubu.

“In all sincerity, I didn’t join the ADC because I didn’t want to campaign against the President. I want us as Yorubas to finish eight years in office. Buhari finished his eight years,” he said.

Falae said he eventually joined the APM because Makinde, whom he described as a fellow Yoruba, could complete the remaining four years of the South-West’s presidential tenure.

“Tinubu deserves a second term. But if you give it to Governor Makinde, that is fine. Does he deserve it? Yes. Does Makinde deserve it? Even better. He has the energy and he has done well in Oyo State,” he said.

He also praised Makinde’s performance in Oyo State, arguing that his administration demonstrated the kind of leadership he believed Nigeria needed.

Explaining his decision to contest the Ondo Central senatorial seat, Falae said the district had been inadequately represented over the past four years.

He disclosed that he was a member of the APC from its formation until April 2026, but left the party over what he described as inadequate representation of the constituency.

“I am interested because I am under-represented right now. I was in the APC from inception until April this year. The person we have there now is not representing us the way he should. I have been to all six local governments and everybody is complaining,” he said.

Falae added that constituents felt abandoned and believed there was little to show for the outgoing tenure of their current representative.