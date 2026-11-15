Video: Sanwo-Olu hosts boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in Lagos

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina, as part of his visit to Nigeria.

Mayweather, a former world champion and one of boxing’s most celebrated figures, arrived in the country to launch a boxing development initiative aimed at identifying and supporting young Nigerian fighters.

The Legendary International Boxing Champion, Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather today paid a Courtesy Visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu at the Lagos House, Marina.



Floyd Mayweather arrived Nigeria to launch a boxing development initiative… pic.twitter.com/SkchSCnfRD — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) November 15, 2026

The initiative is expected to create opportunities for emerging boxers and contribute to the development of the sport in Nigeria.

During his visit, the former five-division world champion met with Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos State Government House in Marina.

Mayweather is also preparing for an exhibition bout against Australian fighter Matt “The Jedi” Floyd, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026.