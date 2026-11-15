Video: ‘It’s a boy!’ — Peller, Jarvis unveil baby’s gender

Nigerian TikTok personalities Peller and Jarvis have announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple shared the news in separate social media posts, expressing excitement and gratitude as they prepare to welcome their child.

Peller, announcing the baby’s gender, wrote: “Today, our hearts are fuller than ever. It’s a BOY!Our little blessing, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms. ”

The couple also shared an emotional message, describing the pregnancy as the fulfilment of their prayers and dreams.

Today, our hearts are fuller than ever. It’s a BOY! 🥹💙 Our little blessing, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ak8MMjvh3 — Peller (@Peller089) November 15, 2026

They wrote: “For so long, we prayed, hoped and dreamed of this beautiful moment. Today, our hearts are filled with a kind of happiness words can never fully explain. God has blessed us with a precious gift, and we can’t wait to hold you in our arms, kiss your little face and show you how much you are loved.

“My child, you may not know it yet, but you are already the reason behind so many smiles, tears of joy and endless prayers. Daddy and Mummy can’t wait to begin this beautiful journey with you.

“Our little blessing, our answered prayer, our greatest joy. We love you already.

“Thank You, Lord, for this precious gift. ”

The announcement was accompanied by a video in which the couple revealed the baby’s gender, attracting reactions from fans and followers.

Peller and Jarvis are popular Nigerian internet personalities known for their TikTok content and online presence.