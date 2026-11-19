Protesters chant slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Cape Town, on June 30, 2026. South African police deployed to head off unrest and protests on June 30, 2026, the unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave that has already pushed thousands to flee. Officers were out in force to prevent violence and looting by the xenophobic groups, while hundreds of foreign nationals took refuge in several cities, urgently seeking help to leave. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

By Ayobami Okerinde

A fresh anti-Nigerian protest has erupted in South Africa, with demonstrators in Pretoria demanding that the government close its borders to Nigerian nationals and prohibit their entry into the country.

The demonstration, organised by the March and March movement on Wednesday, saw protesters accuse Nigerians of involvement in drug trafficking and worsening social problems in South African communities.

In a video shared by South African broadcaster, Newzroom Afrika, the group’s leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, was seen leading demonstrators through Sunnyside, a Pretoria suburb with a sizeable Nigerian population, popularly nicknamed ‘Little Lagos’.

Addressing Nigerians in the neighbourhood, Ngobese-Zuma questioned how the area acquired the nickname and challenged residents to explain their presence in the community.

“I am being told here that we’ve entered Sunnyside, the home of Nigerians. I am inviting Nigerians to come out, let’s talk to each other. We want to know who gave you this place and called it Nigeria. Who gave you permission to call this place Lagos or whatever you call it?” she said.

She also described the presence of migrants in the country as unsustainable, alleging that they were putting pressure on public resources and contributing to the difficulties faced by South African citizens.

The group’s legal representative, Xolani Zuma, also called for a blanket ban on Nigerians entering South Africa, accusing them of selling drugs to South Africans.

“The state must ban Nigerians from South Africa. They must ban Nigerians until they stop selling drugs to our people. The rest of Africa, we are fine, but we do not want Nigerians in South Africa anymore. That is what we are saying,” he said.

Speaking in another video, Ngobese-Zuma urged the South African government to withdraw from the 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, arguing that its obligations under the agreement were no longer sustainable.

“We need to get out of it, it’s not sustainable or feasible,” she said.