Video: First lady receives Flamingos in Aso Villa

Remi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday hosted the Flamingos at the Presidential Villa in Abuja following their historic victory at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Mrs Tinubu welcomed the players on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, alongside the wife of the vice-president, Nana Shettima, and other government officials.

First Lady Remi Tinubu receives Nigeria's Flamingos at the Presidential Villa on behalf of President Tinubu after their historic U-17 World Cup triumph.



Video Credit : NTA News pic.twitter.com/PQUYCSZMYr — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 11, 2026

At the reception, the First Lady presented flowers to members of the team in recognition of their achievement.

The Flamingos made history on Saturday by defeating Japan 2-1 in the final, becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Awawu Bashiru gave Nigeria the lead in the 39th minute, while Oluebube Umejiaku extended the advantage shortly after the second half began. Japan pulled one back through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held on to secure the title.

President Tinubu had earlier congratulated the team, describing their victory as a landmark achievement for Nigeria and women’s football in Africa.