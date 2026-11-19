By Adegboyega Adeleye

Social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, says he nearly died after developing what doctors in China described as a life-threatening form of malaria.

In a video shared on Thursday, the 32-year-old said he was admitted to hospital and placed in quarantine after his condition worsened. He said he had initially ignored a doctor’s warning and taken oral medication obtained through members of the Nigerian community in China.

VeryDarkMan said he first visited a hospital where tests showed he had malaria. According to him, a doctor warned that it was a severe case requiring urgent treatment through his veins.

He said he later contacted a doctor friend in Nigeria, who reportedly told him it was a common form of malaria. Doubting the Chinese doctor’s advice, VeryDarkMan said he left the hospital and sought medication.

“Before I left, the doctor looked at me and told me, ‘They have to make things go through your veins. Oral is not going to work. It’s going to make it worse,’” he said.

VeryDarkMan said the first medication he received had expired, so he asked for another dose. He initially felt better after taking it, but said his condition deteriorated that night.

“My brothers and sisters, yesterday night, I swear to God, I nearly died, bro. No jokes. Exactly what the doctor said. The drugs turned against me. It became two times worse,” he said.

He said he returned to hospital and was told to remain there. Doctors initially proposed seven days in quarantine but reduced the period to four days after assessing his condition, according to the activist.

VeryDarkMan urged Nigerians to seek proper medical attention and called for greater awareness of severe malaria. He also appealed to the Federal Government to strengthen malaria prevention and mosquito-control efforts.

Nigeria has one of the world’s highest malaria burdens. Severe malaria can cause life-threatening complications and requires urgent medical care.