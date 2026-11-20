Over 45 pipeline repairs completed, says commissioner

By Hadiza Yusuf

KANO — The Kano State Government has warned residents against vandalism, illegal connections and other activities capable of damaging public water infrastructure and disrupting the supply of drinking water across the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, gave the warning at a press conference in Kano on Friday while briefing journalists on the progress of ongoing rehabilitation of water facilities and restoration of supply to communities.

Hashim said the ministry had identified cases of unauthorised connections to water pipelines, vandalism, indiscriminate drilling around major water lines and improper handling of distribution valves.

He added that some water pipes had also been damaged by construction activities, refuse burning and other activities around drainage channels.

“We appeal to the general public to cooperate with the Ministry in protecting water infrastructure. Our assessment has identified cases of unauthorised tapping of pipelines, vandalism and damage to pipes crossing drainage channels,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents, contractors and those executing construction, road and drainage projects to consult relevant authorities before embarking on activities that could affect water pipelines.

He also called on residents to promptly report burst pipes, leakages, suspected vandalism and illegal connections to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, the restoration of water supply has exposed weaknesses in some old pipelines, many of which had remained without regular water flow for several years.

He explained that the return of water pressure to the distribution network had resulted in leakages and pipe bursts in some locations, necessitating urgent repairs and replacement of damaged infrastructure.

Hashim disclosed that the ministry had completed more than 45 repair and replacement interventions across different parts of the metropolis.

The affected areas include Goron Dutse, Jakara, Kofar Ruwa, Kurmi, Dukawa, Kofar Wambai, Fagge, Club Road, Tudun Wada, Gidan Zakka, Gabari, Koki, Mandawari and Sharada.

He said the interventions involved replacing damaged asbestos-cement pipes, fixing leaking PVC pipelines, installing valves and repairing faulty connections.

The commissioner further disclosed that water had been pumped from Challawa Water Works to the Goron Dutse reservoirs, which have a reported capacity of 42.5 million litres, before being released into the distribution network.

He listed communities that had received water to include Goron Dutse, Gwammaja, Jakara, Kofar Mazugal, Muskwani, Kofar Wambai, Mandawari, Fagge, Tudun Wada, Gama, Kofar Ruwa and Alfindiki, among others.

Hashim said the government was also working to improve access through the installation of public standpipes in communities where household water connections had yet to be fully restored.

“Protecting water facilities is a responsibility we all share, and the cooperation of residents is vital to sustaining the improvements made in restoring water supply across Kano,” he said.