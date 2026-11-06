Uzbekistan places temporary visa ban on Nigerians

Uzbekistan has introduced temporary restrictions on visa issuance and entry for Nigerian citizens.

A notice on the website of the Green Energy Technologies Central Asia (GETCA) exhibition states that restrictions have been introduced on the issuance of visas and entry into Uzbekistan for Nigerian nationals.

The notice reads: “Temporary restrictions have currently been introduced on the issuance of visas and entry into the Republic of Uzbekistan for citizens of your country.”

It also advises Nigerians seeking entry under exceptional circumstances to contact the consular section of the Embassy of Uzbekistan for further information.

Nigeria is also not the only country listed under the temporary restrictions on the exhibition website. Other countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Iraq and Bangladesh, also have similar notices.

As of Friday, no formal public statement explaining the restrictions had been identified on the website of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry’s general visa information page provides details of the country’s visa arrangements for foreign nationals but does not specifically explain the reported restrictions affecting Nigerians.

The development could affect Nigerians planning to visit the Central Asian country for tourism, business, education and other purposes.

Affected travellers have been advised to contact the Uzbek embassy’s consular section to establish whether they qualify for exceptional entry arrangements.

Vanguard News