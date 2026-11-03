Utomi faults APC over alleged extravagance amid hardship

Pat Utomi

Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration over what he described as extravagant lifestyles among public officials amid economic hardship in the country.

Utomi said it was contradictory for government officials to describe Nigeria as poor while allegedly displaying luxury vehicles, including Maybachs, G-Wagons and Rolls-Royces, and travelling in private jets.

He made the remarks in a post on his X account on Tuesday, arguing that the lifestyles of public office holders should reflect the economic realities confronting ordinary Nigerians.

“You cannot stand before the world and declare that Nigeria is poor, then turn around and parade your ministers in million-dollar Maybachs, G-Wagons and Rolls-Royces, while public officials fly around in private jets. Your optics contradict your narrative, your lifestyle contradicts your statistics,” he said.

The former presidential candidate said if Nigeria was indeed poor, government spending and the management of public resources should reflect the country’s economic circumstances.

He argued that members of the executive and legislature should demonstrate fiscal restraint, particularly when citizens were being asked to endure economic difficulties.

According to him, public office should not be treated as a licence for extravagance, adding that government officials had a responsibility to show restraint in the use of public resources.

“The APC needs to understand that public office is not a licence for extravagance. If citizens must endure economic hardship, those entrusted with their taxes must also demonstrate restraint,” Utomi said.

He added that displaying luxury lifestyles while asking Nigerians to endure economic hardship could deepen public resentment and reinforce perceptions that government officials were insensitive to the plight of ordinary citizens.