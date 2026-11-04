2027: APC cannot find evidence against Obi – Utomi

Pat Utomi

Prof. Pat Utomi has said the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to prosecute the presidential candidate, of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, over alleged wrongdoing reflects the absence of credible evidence against him.

Utomi made the assertion in a post on his X platform on Wednesday, arguing that if Obi had engaged in corruption or had any incriminating issues, the government would have used them to move against him, particularly as an opposition figure.

He alleged that the political establishment was uncomfortable with Obi because it could not find credible wrongdoing to use against him.

“I’ve said this many times, if Peter Obi had any skeletons in his cupboard or was corrupt like many other politicians, this APC-led administration would have seized the opportunity to arrest him, lock him up and keep him behind bars until after the election, especially as an opposition figure,” Utomi wrote.

He added that the inability to find what he described as damaging information against Obi had made the former Anambra State governor a threat to the political establishment.

The political economist also questioned what he described as a contradiction in the attitude of Nigerians who, according to him, reject Obi despite his willingness to be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while embracing politicians he accused of betraying the public trust.

“What strange contradiction has taken hold of some of our consciences? You reject a man who openly challenges the EFCC to prove that he is corrupt (which he is not), yet readily and openly embrace those who have stolen your future,” he said.

Utomi further criticised what he described as public acceptance of political leadership associated with corruption, questioning why some Nigerians appeared comfortable with conditions that had contributed to their suffering.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on their attitude towards integrity and accountability in public office.

The comments come amid continuing political debates over Obi’s record in public service, accountability and the conduct of political leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.