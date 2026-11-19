Former Ondo governor cites 3i initiative as model

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has called on governments at all levels to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology to strengthen participatory governance, improve service delivery and promote inclusive development.

Mimiko made the call while delivering his introductory remarks as chairman of the 3rd Development Communication International Hybrid Conference and Workshop, jointly organised by the Development Communication Research Association of Nigeria (DECRAN) and Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

The conference was themed, “Communicating Development and Citizen Participation in a Fast-Changing Digital and AI World.”

Reflecting on his administration’s governance model between 2009 and 2017, the former governor cited the 3i Initiative, comprising Infrastructure, Institution and Industry, as an example of community-driven development.

He disclosed that more than 640 community-nominated projects were executed during his eight-year administration through a bottom-up approach that allowed communities to identify their needs while government provided funding and institutional support.

Mimiko also highlighted the ABIYE Safe Motherhood Programme and Kaadi Igbe Ayo residency smart card as initiatives that demonstrated the importance of citizen participation, accessible healthcare and reliable data in governance.

Drawing parallels between the initiatives and national interventions such as the General Multipurpose Card and the National Social Register, he commended the Federal Government for leveraging digital identity and technology to improve public service delivery.

However, he cautioned that digital governance systems must be transparent, inclusive and supported by community-based verification and effective grievance redress mechanisms.

He warned that technological solutions should not undermine human relationships or exclude citizens who lack access to electricity, internet connectivity and digital literacy.

The former governor also urged governments to build resilience into their digital transformation programmes by maintaining alternative channels for service delivery in the event of technological failures.

On artificial intelligence, he called for safeguards against data abuse, algorithmic bias and exclusion, stressing that technological innovation should ultimately make governance more responsive, participatory and accountable.

“Citizens must move beyond being passive recipients of government information to becoming active participants in shaping policies, monitoring implementation and demanding accountability,” Mimiko said.