US university suspends fraternity after students filmed on fire

Ohio State University in the United States has suspended a fraternity after footage emerged showing two young men on fire, local media reported on Monday.

The video, which garnered more than 1.5 million views on X, shows the pair surrounded by a group laughing and filming as they roll around on the ground, engulfed in flames.

Fraternities — male social clubs common on US campuses — have long come under scrutiny for booze-infused parties and hazing rituals that can lead to sexual assault, accidents and even deaths.

The elite Cornell University suspended fraternity parties and social events last month for the remaining academic year following an alleged gang rape at one of its clubs that has horrified Americans.

“The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving needed medical care,” Ohio State University spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement quoted by local news outlet WCMH-TV.

“Ohio State has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension pending a full investigation.”

Sigma Alpha Epsilon claims on its website to have “forged men into leaders” since its foundation in 1856.

Columbus police said they were also investigating the incident.