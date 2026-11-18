An American political strategist and media personality, Diana London, has restricted access to the comment section of her X account following criticism from Nigerian users over her recent interview with President Bola Tinubu.

London interviewed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday and was subsequently photographed with the President and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Following the interview, she published several posts on X expressing support for the Nigerian government’s security cooperation with the United States.

In one of the posts, London described the US-Nigeria security partnership as one that was “delivering results”, crediting Tinubu and US President Donald Trump for their commitment to tackling terrorism.

“The U.S.-Nigeria security partnership is delivering results. Peace through strength. None of this happens without the ongoing partnership between President Trump and President Tinubu, their steadfast commitment to eliminating terrorists, and Nigeria’s willingness to work closely with the U.S. government,” she wrote.

She also described Nigeria as the United States’ greatest ally in Africa, expressing optimism that the relationship could create additional economic and trade opportunities for both countries.

In another post, London expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with individuals representing Nigeria, particularly on initiatives relating to the protection of religious groups and strengthening relations between the Trump administration and the Nigerian government.

However, the posts were subsequently deleted from her X account amid criticism from Nigerian social media users over her engagement with the Tinubu administration.

The controversy followed a report by Peoples Gazette alleging that London received $4.5 million for the interview assignment. The allegation generated reactions on social media, with some users questioning the reported payment and the nature of the engagement.

Checks on her X account on Wednesday showed that access to the comment section had been restricted, with a notice indicating that only selected accounts could respond to her posts.

Before the restriction, some users had questioned her decision to delete the posts praising the Nigerian government’s security partnership with the United States.

London had not publicly explained the deletion of the posts or the restriction of comments as of the time of filing this report.