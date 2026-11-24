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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added more Nigerians to its “Worst of the Worst” list, bringing the number of Nigerians featured on the register to 157.

The newly listed individuals were linked to offences ranging from fraud, money laundering and drug-related crimes to identity theft, forgery, assault and child cruelty.

The names appeared on the DHS website, which features foreign nationals arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over criminal activities and identified by the department as facing removal from the country.

Those listed include Emmanuel Omowaiye, arrested in Richmond, Texas, over mail fraud; Laurene Onwuka, arrested in Chantilly, Virginia, for fraud by impersonation; and Olusegun Shonekan, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, over wire fraud.

Others are Olusegun Olaseni, arrested in Greencastle, Indiana, over the sale of amphetamine; Peter Ude, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud; and Newton Jemide, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey, over wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud.

The list also features Shedrack Umukoro, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering; Olasoji Akinbode, arrested in Kearny, New Jersey, over fraud by impersonation; and Oluwatosin Afolabi, arrested in Conroe, Texas, over fraud.

Other Nigerians identified by the department include Alameen Adetunji Tokosi, arrested in Chicago, Illinois, over heroin possession; Joshua Ipoade, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud; and Michael Orji, arrested in Oxford, Wisconsin, over offences including weapons-related crimes, identity theft, fraud and money laundering.

The second group comprises Ahmadu Apooyin, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, over a cocaine-related offence; Teslim Kiriji, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering; and Onomen Uduebor, arrested in Seattle, Washington, over identity theft.

Also listed are Charles Ochi and Daniel Eta, arrested in White Deer, Pennsylvania, over money laundering and wire fraud, respectively.

Others are Ifeanyi Ibennah, arrested in Tampa, Florida, over cruelty towards a child; Kazeem Runsewe, arrested in Thomson, Illinois, over wire fraud; and Fatiu Lawal, arrested in Lompoc, California, also over wire fraud.

The remaining names include Justin Akubueze, arrested in Orem, Utah, over money laundering; Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo, arrested in Orlando, Florida, over larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property; Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi, arrested in Alden, New York, over assault; and Bright Eigbedion, arrested in Lompoc, California, over money laundering.

The DHS said the initiative was part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to remove foreign nationals involved in serious criminal activities from the United States.

In a statement on the website, the department said the platform highlights foreign nationals arrested by ICE who are being removed after engaging in serious criminal activities, including drug and weapons offences, violent crimes, fraud and the misuse or theft of public benefits.

The department launched the “Worst of the Worst” website on December 8, 2025, as a searchable database highlighting foreign nationals arrested by ICE across the United States.

However, the latest update does not specify when the 24 Nigerians would be deported or provide details of their individual immigration proceedings.

The inclusion of their names on the website also does not, by itself, establish that they have been convicted of the offences listed against them.

Vanguard News