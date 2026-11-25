By Enitan Abdultawab

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced a two-day shutdown of its embassy in Abuja and consulate general in Lagos in observance of the country’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The mission disclosed this in an announcement on its official Instagram account on Wednesday, November 25, stating that both facilities would be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2026.

The closure means that consular services and other official activities at the two diplomatic offices will be unavailable during the period.

Visa applicants, travellers and members of the public with appointments or enquiries scheduled for the affected dates will be unable to access services at the facilities.

The public is therefore advised to take note of the closure and plan visits accordingly, with normal operations expected to resume the following week.

Thanksgiving is a federal public holiday in the United States, observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November.

The holiday is traditionally marked by family gatherings and expressions of gratitude, while US diplomatic missions around the world typically suspend official operations in observance of it.