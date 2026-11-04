US Midterms: Democrats take control of US Congress as voters reject Trump’s Republicans

Democrats take control of US Congress as voters reject Trump’s Republicans

Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the United States Congress in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, dealing a major political setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

The victory marks a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington, giving Democrats control of the House of Representatives and the Senate for the remaining two years of Trump’s presidency.

According to the BBC, Democrats had secured a majority in the House of Representatives as of Wednesday, although vote counting was continuing in several states.

The figures available at the time of filing this report showed Democrats with 194 seats in the House against 115 for Republicans, while in the Senate, Democrats had secured 52 seats against 40 for Republicans.

The Democratic Party also recorded major upsets in several closely contested Senate races, winning Republican-held seats in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio, while retaining Democratic seats in Georgia and New Hampshire.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state since 1988.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, becoming the first woman elected to the US Senate from the state and the first Democrat to win a Senate seat there in more than two decades.

Democrat Roy Cooper also defeated Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina, while Sherrod Brown defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted to win the Ohio Senate race.

The results represent a major reversal of political fortunes for Republicans, whose control of Congress had given Trump’s administration considerable legislative advantage.

The midterm elections, held on Tuesday, November 3, determine the composition of the United States Congress, comprising the 435-member House of Representatives and the 100-member Senate. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats were contested.

The Democratic takeover is expected to intensify congressional scrutiny of Trump’s administration, with the opposition party gaining control of key committees and greater powers to investigate government policies and decisions.

The BBC reported that Democratic control of the House could significantly constrain what Trump could achieve during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Democrats could launch investigations into the president and his family, as well as controversial decisions and policies of his administration.

Reacting to the Republican losses, Trump sought to distance himself from the outcome, arguing that his absence from the ballot contributed to the party’s poor performance.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

However, in an interview with The New York Times published later, Trump said he was prepared to accept the election results and work with Democrats.

“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he said.

The Associated Press reported that Trump had backed several Republican candidates who lost their races, including Paxton in Texas and Graham in South Carolina.

The midterm elections are traditionally regarded as a referendum on the performance of the sitting president, with voters determining whether the governing party retains control of Congress or faces an opposition majority.

The Democratic victories mean Trump will have to contend with an opposition-controlled Congress during the final two years of his second term, setting the stage for possible legislative confrontations and increased oversight of his administration.

Vanguard Newspaper