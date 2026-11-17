(FILES) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends the Q&A session with the media during Nvidia/Japan AI Ecosystem Reception in Tokyo on July 16, 2026. Huang has admitted to having an affair, reportedly with a Chinese executive at a Singapore-based company that the United States suspects of smuggling AI microchips into China. The scandal has focused attention on how China, a major artificial-intelligence power in itself, obtains the cutting-edge chips despite US export restrictions. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

Nvidia’s ex-CEO Jensen Huang is to appear before three US House committees on December 1, lawmakers said Tuesday, after a spy scandal forced him to quit and the government to tighten export curbs on chips.

“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and (Nvidia General Counsel) Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China Select committees said in a joint statement.